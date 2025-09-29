Does Trump Know What’s Going On?

On Saturday morning, Trump posted that “I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland,” then 24 hours later, he told NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor that “well I mean, we’re certainly looking at [sending troops to Portland],” adding that “pretty soon” the administration will make a decision. “I spoke to the [Oregon] governor, she was very nice,” Trump told NBC on Sunday. “But I said, ‘well wait a minute, am I watching things on television that are different from what’s happening? My people tell me different.’” (Post-edit note: the “well wait a minute” quote may not be confirmed, as it has a single source and doesn’t appear in the NBC story where the first quote does, but an NBC affiliate is reporting that quote from the NBC interview, and I found a screenshot of it in some text I can’t find a link to, so it’s possible it could be real and was just in a previous write-up).

If this was the only confusion that arose from the weekend, you may be able to chalk it up to the terminal Fox News brain that Trump has clearly been stricken with since at least 2016, but this about face on invading Portland while tacitly admitting he doesn’t know what’s going on was perhaps the most reasoned and normal part of the president’s weekend. Folks, what level of cooked is it when your brain sees an AI-generated video of yourself and thinks it’s real?