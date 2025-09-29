Does Trump Know What’s Going On?

By Jacob Weindling  |  September 29, 2025 | 10:21am
Photo by The White House
Trump Administration Donald Trump
Does Trump Know What’s Going On?

On Saturday morning, Trump posted that “I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland,” then 24 hours later, he told NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor that “well I mean, we’re certainly looking at [sending troops to Portland],” adding that “pretty soon” the administration will make a decision. “I spoke to the [Oregon] governor, she was very nice,” Trump told NBC on Sunday. “But I said, ‘well wait a minute, am I watching things on television that are different from what’s happening? My people tell me different.’” (Post-edit note: the “well wait a minute” quote may not be confirmed, as it has a single source and doesn’t appear in the NBC story where the first quote does, but an NBC affiliate is reporting that quote from the NBC interview, and I found a screenshot of it in some text I can’t find a link to, so it’s possible it could be real and was just in a previous write-up).

If this was the only confusion that arose from the weekend, you may be able to chalk it up to the terminal Fox News brain that Trump has clearly been stricken with since at least 2016, but this about face on invading Portland while tacitly admitting he doesn’t know what’s going on was perhaps the most reasoned and normal part of the president’s weekend. Folks, what level of cooked is it when your brain sees an AI-generated video of yourself and thinks it’s real?

Trump tonight appears to have pushed the false “medbed” conspiracy theory, which has spread in the far-right internet over the years. www.yahoo.com/news/qanon-c…

[image or embed]

— Alex Kaplan (@alkapdc.bsky.social) September 27, 2025 at 9:14 PM

The medbed conspiracy theory is actually a pretty heartbreaking one, as it is a Qanon-adjacent lie that preys on people with severe physical ailments who have had difficulty curing them. A supposed “medbed” that can treat a variety of illnesses or diseases has been invented according to this Qanon lie, but held back due to some indescribable and frankly incoherent vision of greed. That Trump posted a video of an AI version of him promising “medbed cards” granting Americans access to hospitals “designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength” I think is a pretty revealing window into his brain that may or may not be seeping out of his ears as I write this.

Either he’s such a terminal liar that he’s willing to claim credit for anything, no matter how unhinged, or, well, Betteridge’s Law of headlines remains undefeated.

He later deleted that post, which does not provide much support to the notion that we have escaped the fresh hell of a clearly declining president. That said, if it were just this post, the “he’s such a colossal liar he’ll lie about anything” theory would still be Occam’s Razor, but that wasn’t the only bizarre video Trump shared this weekend.

Trump, who has frequently called for the execution of all drug dealers, just posted a video promoting CBD oil for seniors.

The end of the video promotes a group called the Commonwealth Project, which advocates for medical cannabis use:

commonwealthproject.org

[image or embed]

— Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) September 28, 2025 at 3:02 PM

“You will deliver the most important senior health initiative of the century, cementing your legacy and transforming aging care,” says the voiceover at the end of the video. “Millions everywhere will thank you.” Question for you dear reader, does that sound like the voiceover is pitching President Trump explicitly to “provide Medicare coverage for CBD,” or is this an ad targeted at seniors? If so, I am wondering what they mean by the “millions everywhere will thank you” line. This is all just so crazy, and maybe there’s a rational reason why it’s all so crazy.

So to recap our president’s weekend: Trump traveled to the Ryder Cup to watch the Americans get boat raced on Friday, said he was invading Portland on Saturday morning, posted a fake AI video of himself on Saturday night, deleted it the next day, and also told NBC he was “certainly looking at” invading Portland, then posted a video almost certainly pitching him to change the law on CBD. As of this writing, that CBD video is still on his TruthSocial feed.

It’s long been clear that Trump is not particularly aware of what is going on in his administration, and seems to be cognizant that he’s surrounded by a bunch of scheming viziers and just doesn’t care so long as his corrupt friends get their payday. But his TruthSocial account is his. He has long taught all of us to believe that whatever comes from his favored posting account is coming from his brain, and based on what he is posting to his account, I can only assume that his brain is mostly soup at this point.

 
