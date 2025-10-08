Trump: ‘We Took the Freedom of Speech Away’

By Jacob Weindling  |  October 8, 2025 | 3:40pm
Screenshot via PBS News
Trump: ‘We Took the Freedom of Speech Away’

The President of the United States sitting at a roundtable about supposed “left-wing violence” from a group that doesn’t exist in any formal capacity, Antifa, and saying “we took the freedom of speech away” is about as straightforward a description of modern GOP principles as it gets. Republicans have long believed Democratic power to be inherently illegitimate in America, and they often claim that if it weren’t for those dastardly (((people))) like George Soros, then they would rule the culture and Ted Nugent and not Bad Bunny would be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. The problem the GOP has that became less of a problem as America degraded into a country that doesn’t find shameless bigotry in public uncouth anymore, is that Trump is always saying the quiet part loud.

So here he is again, slouching and falling asleep in front of the entire world, explaining how he proudly is taking away people’s First Amendment rights over burning the flag, something a Supreme Court with actual legitimacy already ruled is “symbolic speech” protected by the First Amendment.

Trump: “We took the freedom of speech away because that’s been through the courts and the courts said you have freedom of speech, but what has happened is when they burn a flag it agitates and irritates crowds.”

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 8, 2025 at 1:42 PM

This is it, folks. I try to maintain a hopeful posture and point out how broadly unpopular all this shit is even among a lot of Republicans, but this is the Stephen Miller Weekend at Bernie’s presidency, and we are getting the full id of the GOP on display. Forget niceties about how we live in a republic, that notion is gone and the Trump GOP would prefer for blue states to live under the subjugation of red states. The future the Republican Party wants is one where Texas invades Illinois while they burn all the history textbooks that inform people as to why that is such a bad idea. Trump and the GOP want to give us a future filled with ignorance, bigotry, and as the president said, without free speech. If you ever wondered what you would have done during past critical moments in history, it’s whatever you’re doing right now.

 
