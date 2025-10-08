Trump: ‘We Took the Freedom of Speech Away’

The President of the United States sitting at a roundtable about supposed “left-wing violence” from a group that doesn’t exist in any formal capacity, Antifa, and saying “we took the freedom of speech away” is about as straightforward a description of modern GOP principles as it gets. Republicans have long believed Democratic power to be inherently illegitimate in America, and they often claim that if it weren’t for those dastardly (((people))) like George Soros, then they would rule the culture and Ted Nugent and not Bad Bunny would be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. The problem the GOP has that became less of a problem as America degraded into a country that doesn’t find shameless bigotry in public uncouth anymore, is that Trump is always saying the quiet part loud.

So here he is again, slouching and falling asleep in front of the entire world, explaining how he proudly is taking away people’s First Amendment rights over burning the flag, something a Supreme Court with actual legitimacy already ruled is “symbolic speech” protected by the First Amendment.