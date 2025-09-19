Trump’s Polls Are Slipping as Non-MAGA Republicans Split From MAGA on the Economy

All the polls released this month paint a pretty bleak picture for the MAGA cult taking over America. An Economist/YouGov poll taken from September 12th through the 15th has Trump’s favorability rating in uh oh territory for any politician at 39 percent, where you only get below 40 percent because you start losing your own voters in significant numbers, while a poll released today from Washington Post-Ipsos followed the trend that all the other well-respected polls have long established. They found that Trump is 10 points underwater on his handling of “the issue of crime in this country,” and that’s his best issue. Every other figure, on “Immigration, the situation with Israel and Gaza, the economy, and the situation involving Russia and Ukraine” all get progressively worse for him. He’s 30 points underwater on his handling of “Tariffs on imported goods.”

Global Strategy Group’s (GSG) nationwide survey of 1,000 registered voters conducted in early September helps provide some insight into the collapse of that last figure, as well as how the Economist/YouGov poll found his favorability rating in uh oh territory. They separated GOP respondents into Non-MAGA Republicans and MAGA Republicans, and a genuinely shocking split emerged. When asked about the state of the economy today, Non-MAGA Republicans thought it was more poor than good by 16 points, while MAGA Republicans see the economy as good by a 50-point margin. That’s a 66-point difference between Trump voters and Trump cult voters. That is two entirely different universes within the GOP.

Drilling down further in this GSG survey of registered voters finds the split at the heart of the Republican Party: those with a basic understanding of economics and the nature of empirical reality and people who just believe whatever dear leader tells them. GSG gave respondents two statements and asked them “which statement is closer to how you feel?” The first was “Tariffs will raise costs on consumers, harm U.S. businesses, and weaken the U.S. economy,” and the second was “Tariffs will create jobs, fix our trade deficit, and strengthen the U.S. economy.” By an 18-point margin, Non-MAGA Republicans picked the first, and by a 56-point margin, MAGA Republicans picked the second. That is a 74-point swing in the very nature of economic reality within the Republican Party.