Washington D.C. Exposes America’s Rank Hypocrisy

“End taxation without representation” read the license plates in the capital of the nation founded on the premise of no taxation without representation. Washington D.C.’s longtime status as a colony within an empire has been the fissure at the heart of a so-called democracy whose defining quality in the 21st century has been outright hypocrisy. America likes to think we are one thing, when we are very clearly something else, and now everything is breaking down.

We do not, or did not, have a democracy. We live in a republic with democratic elements to it, and decisions like Marbury v. Madison have helped push that dynamic towrds a republic of elites since. The democracy lovers and norm respecters throughout the Beltway and Democratic Party have been exposed as weak hypocrites every time that the GOP weaponized our republican system against them, all while they cosplay as characters in a discount Aaron Sorkin drama. Say what you want about The West Wing, but at least Sorkin’s ideas were never as hackish as kneeling in Kente cloth in 2020, voting to give the police more money in 2022 then donning a hot dog costume in 2025 to ask how Trump could be weaponizing a bipartisan and depraved status quo against us.

Trump claims Washington D.C. to be a city riddled with crime, and while that may be true of teenager-based crime among people named Big Balls, the actual data from the police says otherwise. Crime is down. This is really about the Republican Party’s lone animating principle: racism and a desire to return to their Jim Crow roots. For them to realize their Alien and Sedition Act-style vision that Hitler wrote approvingly of in Mein Kampf, they need all the dark skin-coded cities like Washington and Los Angeles and Chicago to be infested with crime, otherwise their Crusade to save western civilization just looks like a familiar genocidal march we have seen take place from Germany to Japan to Israel to Myanmar to the United States to all across the globe (and Trump has pledged that “this will go further” to New York City, Baltimore, and Oakland). Trump is the GOP’s id, and he is invading a powerless territory trapped in the American empire whose population is 41 percent Black. This, and greed, is what the Republican Party is all about.

The enduring legacy of this political era is the abject hypocrisy of everyone in elite power. Democrats fire off snarky tweets about Trump and Washington D.C. while their politicians avoid serious talk of passing policy that could prevent this kind of assault in the future–like making our nation’s capital a state, a bill that Democrats could have passed with any of their Congressional majorities this century (another thing we can thank self-appointed president Joe Manchin for). It certainly would have helped provide D.C. with some measure of sovereignty that it could really use right now to protect itself from Donald Trump’s invasion. Meanwhile, Republicans claim to fight for the little guy while spending every nanosecond of their lives laser focused on increasing their billionaire donors’ net worths by any means possible, especially their cult leaders’ net worth. All while cable news Independents and the 17 people still listening to them pretend that they speak for Normal Americans™.