Jeffrey Epstein: Bad Pedophile Lampoons the Crap that Got Us Here The furor around The Onion’s double-feature explains Our Dumb Media

Oct. 2 was a day chock full of terrible developments for the worlds of both news media and comedy. We learn that Bari Weiss—a self-proclaimed champion of free speech who has dedicated much of her career to stifling it—will likely receive a lucrative payout and a promotion as her The Free Press is acquired by Paramount, and she will be become the new editor in chief of CBS News. In the wide world of comedy, many of your standup faves who have made their brands fearlessly speaking out on sensitive topics have decided that they can ignore government oppression and human rights violations for the right price—in this case, by accepting a gig at a state-sponsored comedy festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They are ready with their excuses for this.

But neither of these realms, news media or comedy, are the real world. Here in the real world, things weren’t great yesterday, either: ICE assaulted a Chicago high-rise. The entire high-rise, and everyone in it, including children. It is another of the ongoing, daily horror stories perpetrated by the Trump administration. It is wrong even to characterize it as an “anti-immigrant” or “anti-undocumented person” campaign, since citizens seem just as likely to be caught up in it, especially if they’ve got the wrong skin color thanks to Brett Kavanaugh.

It’s natural to look around at all this and rightly wonder how the U.S. of A. got here. Oct. 2 was a good day to consider that, especially if you were one of the lucky folks close enough to an independent theater running Jeffrey Epstein: Bad Pedophile. The Onion’s short documentary film—and its B-feature running immediately afterward, 2012’s Sex House—are both another example of this mess we’re all in, and also handily answer the questions about how we stepped in it. We are in a time when the government is bullying media organizations into censoring or suspending shows, or those organizations are preemptively deciding to just cancel them, likely out of fear of angering a president who won by 0.5 percent of the national vote, and we’re in it because of reality TV and the erosion of sober, factual, reality-based news media. That has in turn allowed stupid docs in the vein of Bad Pedophile to pop out of the concrete like weeds and support the delusions of low-information voters. (“Stupid” here is not an insult when directed at Bad Pedophile—The Onion’s Ben Collins himself called it that. Bad Pedophile is stupid in the best way.)

The controversy around this very funny, very stupid movie is itself instructive of the self-censorship that some organizations are adopting. There have been no reports of the Trump administration pressuring anybody to drop the film’s distribution. Instead, lingering nervousness in the wake of the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk seems to have prompted major theater chains to drop the movie, according to Collins. (Bad Pedophile, which was filmed in six weeks, is not about Charlie Kirk. It is about Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump.) But, Collins has also said The Onion’s efforts to reach out to independent theaters resulted in a much wider distribution for the movie than was originally planned, and that screenings are selling out.