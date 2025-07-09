Trump Would Like Everyone to Stop Talking About Jeffrey Epstein

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. You’re asking…we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things…we ha—and are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable” said the President of the United States with extreme incredulity yesterday. This was in response to a question about allegations that Jeffrey Epstein worked for an intelligence agency, as well as one about the missing minute from the video that Trump’s Department of Justice released of the night that Epstein died. The questions were directed at Attorney General Pam Bondi who began to answer before Trump interjected with a rant which honestly, I would file under yet another example of how he’s a very bad poker player.

This is all poker table psychoanalysis, so hard journalism is out the window here, but man oh man, if some guy at the table were making big bets and talking in the showy way that Trump does in this video, I would raise him immediately. It sure seems like Trump really wants people to stop talking about Epstein, just days after his FBI and DOJ announced that a significant portion of MAGA has wasted a lot of their lives and there is no “client list” and they need to move on. To my read, this is a sloppy, strenuous attempt to push back on their narrative and create a new one. To give you a sense of how it’s going, Mike Cernovich shared the video of Trump’s rant and wrote “We will continue talking about Epstein.”