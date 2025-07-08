MAGA’s Reality Shatters As Trump Betrays Them Over Jeffrey Epstein

The Trump administration has been talking a big game on Jeffrey Epstein for quite some time. Now the bill is coming due, and they are refusing to pay it. Right after Trump assumed office and promised to change everything, right-wing personality Benny Johnson asked FBI Director Kash Patel that “you say that the FBI has Epstein’s list, they’re sitting on it…Why is the FBI protecting the largest-scale pederast in human history?” Patel responded “Simple, because of who’s on that list.” It’s so simple! We just need our guy in the photo above in charge of the list, and then it’ll get released! Now for MAGA to take a big sip of coffee and check this week’s news.

Over the weekend, the Department of Justice released a memo announcing that they and the FBI concluded that Epstein had no “client list” and he died by suicide. Trump’s DOJ also released a video from inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center where Epstein died to try to demonstrate that no one entered his cell that night, and at least according to the timestamp in the bottom left corner of the footage, there is a missing minute and two seconds from this 11 hour video, as Gizmodo clipped here.

This has, frankly, driven a significant sect of MAGA to the brink of insanity, or even sanity, perhaps. I braved the Twitter swamps to see how they were reacting to this, only to find prominent posters and podcasters on the right-wing demonstrating logic for the first time in years, possibly decades for some. “We need an investigation into Pam Blondi [sic]” wrote frequent White House visitor and white nationalist Laura Loomer. “No one is believing the Epstein coverup, @realDonaldTrump. This will be part of your legacy. There’s still time to change it!” screeched powerful right-wing influencer Mike Cernovich. “We were promised the Epstein client list and flight logs—now we’re being told they don’t even exist. Wasn’t MAGA supposed to be a bulwark against exactly this kind of deep state obfuscation?” said actor and alleged sex criminal turned right-wing grifter Russell Brand. Alex Jones of Infowars fame even cried and claimed he was going to throw up. A right-wing personality who realized he was used for a Trump photo-op, Jack Posobiec, talked about his previous visit to the White House with Piers Morgan where “nobody told us that the Epstein files would be anywhere even on the agenda for that day and it was really sprung as a surprise to all of us…before we even have a chance to look into [these binders] we’re hauled actually in front of the cameras because Prime Minister Kier Starmer was visiting the White House…by the time we had the ability to go through them, lo and behold we find out that it’s all information that was completely already in the public domain…the whole thing is as you say, a cock-up.”

MAGA is mad mad.

And why shouldn’t they be? This has been their big revolutionary rallying cry that Trump is trying to put out. A large right-wing account described as a “Mens physicque bodybuilder, Political Commentator” provided video of Trump lawyer Alina Habba saying in February that “We have flight logs, information, names that will come out.” Expressing the first bit of logic I’ve ever seen from this account, they followed up this quote by saying that “She lied to the American people too.”