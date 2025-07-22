House GOP Flees D.C. Over Epstein Files While Trump’s DOJ Meets With Ghislane Maxwell

Since we are the kind of site that editorializes based on known facts and reports, it can be hard sometimes to know whether our headlines are takes or aggregations of news. This headline is 100 percent news. “Flee” perhaps could be described as dramatic editorializing, but it is a word pointed in the same direction as Axios’ lede today about how the “House bails early.”

GOP Speaker Mike Johnson even confirmed this, saying “we’re not going to play political games with [Epstein].” Pam Bondi, Trump’s Attorney General, also said today that the Department of Justice will meet with Ghislane Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s mistress who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for, per the Department of Justice, “conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors.”

I want to reiterate that we have remained entirely in the realm of facts up to this point. I am holding back a take with every atom in my body right now, but the key to being successful at this kind of writing is giving readers the reported and confirmed stuff up front, that way they can judge for themselves whether they think your take is full of shit or not. This whole Epstein saga is a bit surreal, but like I have been writing about with UFOs over the last year, there is a lot of good, solid evidence supporting the cultural lore’s allegation that this is what it looks like.

I was on vacation last week, detoxing from the news cycle and trying to gain a bit of clarity on the state of the world, and then I found myself up at 3 a.m. in Belfast, gobsmacked by the Wall Street Journal’s report (the last time I went on an extended vacation? Michael Flynn got indicted. Perhaps I need to go on more for the good of the country). I don’t think there is much question that the Wall Street Journal has the goods on this lewd and cryptic letter that Trump wrote to Epstein given how few bylines are on that report, and the most “let them fight” moment in modern political history has emboldened Rupert Murdoch to take on his Frankentrump in court with it.

It is delicate stuff, writing in public about a federal child sex trafficking trial that the president would very much like you to stop talking about, but writing for a website borne from the GOAT that exposed the flight logs exposing Trump and a Democratic president for flying on the world’s most famous pedophile’s plane makes it a responsibility. The absurdity that Trump brings to everything, but especially his response to this saga that answers the question of “how could he consistently make it worse,” makes this something of a peak Trump comedy fit for the sardonic nature of Splinter. It has all the familiar slapstick Trump tones, but around something that is monstrously horrifying.