Time For Stephen Colbert To Light Shit On Fire

Stephen Colbert seems like a nice man. Certainly not someone who deserves to be shot out of a cannon by a megacorp in the process of becoming more mega and welcoming to the MAGA media metastasis. Certainly not someone whose exit (along with the looming unemployment of his 200 staffers) should be cheered by the President Of The United States; collateral damage in the great reigning in of dissent.

Though it seemed like more trouble than it would be worth, here we are, presented with a sphincter-clenching reminder that nothing is on the rails anymore when it comes to Trump v. media, his corporate/congressional/judicial enablers, and the rights, protections, and institutions we thought were safe.

Colbert has been cancelled – the real kind, not the bullshit one that weak “edgy” comics and politicians misunderstand when faced with free market consequences for shitty things said and done.

CBS says the decision was purely for “financial reasons,” and suspect as the timing and actors are, Colbert’s Late Show actually wasn’t in the strongest financial position. Colbert’s show has lost about a third of its nightly audience since 2016. Worse, his show’s YouTube presence of about 10 million subscribers is dwarfed by his competition: 2x by Jimmy Kimmel Live and more than 3X by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The traditional late-night audience has moved and changed, and both Kimmel and Fallon long ago established an ability to program for that new reality. Colbert really has not.