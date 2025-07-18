A Useless, Brief, Sorta-Midway Check-In On Our 2025 Predictions

Back at the tail end of 2024, we posted a collection of predictions for the coming year. In the spirit of media accountability, it is time — eh, more than half-way through, seems reasonable — to check in and see how those are shaking out. We will not go through every one — who has the time, really — but a glance through some highlights is certainly due.

Prediction: The Celtics will beat the Thunder in the NBA Finals and repeat as champions.

Result: Well, at least one of the finalists was right. The defending champion Celtics were already facing ruin against the Knicks in the second round when things went decidedly more pear-shaped, with star Jayson Tatum tearing his achilles tendon. The Thunder, easily the league’s best team all year, eventually prevailed in the Finals over the Indiana Pacers.

Predictions: The space hotel will not, in fact, open for business; the Cascadia subduction zone earthquake will not occur; humans will not set foot on Mars.

Results: So far, so good. Two of those I am comfortable offering a guarantee of success, at this midway point in the year; the third I would not dare.

Prediction: At least one confirmed Trump cabinet member will resign by August.