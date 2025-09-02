Trump Shows Proof of Life, Steals Space Force From Colorado

Trump planned a big announcement today on his extremely light public schedule which definitely would have convinced Trump that Joe Biden was dead had it been his itinerary, and everyone waited with bated breath. This was different than other bouts of Trumpian hot air, as this was preceded by several days out of the public eye for America’s most camera-hungry man. This naturally led to the eminently reasonable speculation you would expect from bored people online who hate Donald Trump, with Bluesky especially talking itself into a tizzy in the absence of any evidence for anything.

As much as when It Happens has become the term for the natural background radiation in the hateful parts of our skulls, it has not happened, and it did not happen. I saw Donald Trump on TV with my own eyes and ears, and he looked and sounded just like Donald Trump did two, five, ten weeks ago: like total shit. But not any different than he did before his multi-day sojourn outside the public eye. The lefty Qanons are going to have to go back to figuring out how voting machines work to support their conspiracy theory as to why they were rigged the most in places like New York City and New Jersey in 2024.

Trump was 45 minutes late to his announcement, then spoke for a little less than five minutes and played the hits about crooked Joe Biden and such. The tangible point of the press conference was to announce he is moving Space Command from just outside the town I grew up in, Aurora, Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama. I did always find it curious how Space Force found its way to the part of the Denver metro area that most looks like Kansas, but Colorado is home to the Air Force and a big Lockheed facility and generally is a big military state. We house the eyes and ears of North America under (hopefully) nuke-proof mountains. There are good reasons to have whatever it is that Space Force does here, but also in Alabama too, where a lot of the aerospace industry has relocated to in recent years. The actual thing that’s happening seems to be some sort of bureaucratic dance between defense contractors, but like all Trump productions, the show is the point.

He then tagged in Alabama lawmakers to kiss his ass, before tagging himself back in to feverishly rant about American cities he wants to occupy, looking like the opposite of someone that It may have Happened to. He was even asked about the people speculating on whether It Happened or not.