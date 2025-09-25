President Trump’s Top Tips for Lifelong Health

At age 79, President Donald J. Trump is acing cognitive tests with “very hard” questions*, thriving on four to five hours of sleep each night, and maintaining about the same height and weight as three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.**

Ten years ago, Trump’s longtime doctor Harold Bornstein avowed, “His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary. If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”***

While the travails of the Oval Office grayed Barack Obama and drove Joe Biden into cognitive decline, they haven’t aged the perfect and flawless President Trump in the slightest. As recently as April, White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella declared Trump “fully fit… in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function.”

And, of course, he’s a “very stable genius.”****

President Trump’s bruised hand, swollen ankles, and frequent dozing at public events are fake news. It’s obvious to anyone paying attention that he’s as strong as an ox and sharp as tack, even as he nears the dawn of his eighth decade. Clearly, Trump must be doing a lot of things right when it comes to his health.

So when Trump stands at the presidential podium to give health advice, as he did earlier this week to warn pregnant women off taking “aceda… well, let’s see how we say that… acedeminophen… acetaminophen,” you know that we can trust him.

Here’s a bright idea: once President Trump’s second term has concluded, he should take up a part-time retirement gig as a health influencer!

But who can wait an interminable four years for Trump to finally jump on Instagram to dish his brilliant advice for healthy living? We can look back on his recent and past statements as well as his publicly-known habits to distill some hot tips right now.

1. At Monday’s press conference, Trump said, “Taking Tylenol is not good.” So cast it and all generic forms (acetaminophen, also called paracetamol) out of your medicine cabinet!