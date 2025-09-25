President Trump’s Top Tips for Lifelong Health

By Ross Pomeroy  |  September 25, 2025 | 10:15am
At age 79, President Donald J. Trump is acing cognitive tests with “very hard” questions*, thriving on four to five hours of sleep each night, and maintaining about the same height and weight as three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.**

Ten years ago, Trump’s longtime doctor Harold Bornstein avowed, “His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary. If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”***

While the travails of the Oval Office grayed Barack Obama and drove Joe Biden into cognitive decline, they haven’t aged the perfect and flawless President Trump in the slightest. As recently as April, White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella declared Trump “fully fit… in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function.”

And, of course, he’s a “very stable genius.”****

President Trump’s bruised hand, swollen ankles, and frequent dozing at public events are fake news. It’s obvious to anyone paying attention that he’s as strong as an ox and sharp as tack, even as he nears the dawn of his eighth decade. Clearly, Trump must be doing a lot of things right when it comes to his health.

So when Trump stands at the presidential podium to give health advice, as he did earlier this week to warn pregnant women off taking “aceda… well, let’s see how we say that… acedeminophen… acetaminophen,” you know that we can trust him.

Here’s a bright idea: once President Trump’s second term has concluded, he should take up a part-time retirement gig as a health influencer!

But who can wait an interminable four years for Trump to finally jump on Instagram to dish his brilliant advice for healthy living? We can look back on his recent and past statements as well as his publicly-known habits to distill some hot tips right now.

1. At Monday’s press conference, Trump said, “Taking Tylenol is not good.” So cast it and all generic forms (acetaminophen, also called paracetamol) out of your medicine cabinet!

2. He also addressed childhood vaccination on Monday. “Don’t let ’em pump your baby up with the largest pile of stuff you’ve ever seen in your life—going into the delicate little body of a baby.” Okay, Donny, no vaccines either!

3. Trump offered a lot of fantastic advice during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well. He repeatedly promoted the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential “game changer” treatment, and even took it preventatively. Is that why he handily overcame his own personal bout with the illness? Or is it because he’s just so naturally healthy that his body instantly rejected the disease?

4. In spring of 2020, as the pandemic was just starting to reshape life in the United States, Trump publicly mused about injecting disinfectants like bleach to combat the spreading coronavirus. “And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” he bumbled. At the time, the suggestion clearly made White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx internally squirm, but I’m sure Trump knows better than some career physician and public health expert. Time to shoot up some bleach!

5. What about Trump’s diet? His eating habits must factor into his undeniable virility. He reportedly consumes little to no vegetables, well-done “rock hard” steak slathered in ketchup, and up to a dozen Diet Cokes a day. Oofda. Can I take Tums with this diet?

6. And does Trump exercise? Absolutely not. (Unless golf counts.) His “battery” theory of energy explains why. As The Washington Post’s Mike Kranisch and Marc Fisher reported in their 2016 book Trump Revealed, the President believes the human body is like a battery, with a finite amount of energy, which exercise only depletes. So working out is out.*****

We’ll have to wait until President Trump launches his fitfluencer account for more tips, but until then, these nuggets of wisdom should be enough to get you started on becoming as “fit as 47!”

* Trump was asked to identify a picture of an elephant as an elephant.

** Trump’s height and weight are heavily disputed based on robust photographic evidence.

*** Bornstein later stated that Trump himself dictated the letter.

**** Self-reported

***** Medical professionals, public health experts, chefs, nutritionists, physical therapists, and epidemiologists recommend not doing any of these things.

 
