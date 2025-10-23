Do ICE Recruits Know How to Read?

You should know that I have deep respect for Betteridge’s Law of Headlines, and would not evoke it without having the goods. This revelation comes to us via NBC Boston, who is reporting on ICE’s struggles to recruit new Gestapo agents to bravely wear masks, hop out of unmarked vans and kidnap day laborers off American streets and out of Home Depots who are happy to associate their brand with fascist collaboration. While NBC reports familiar stories of ICE recruits like one who had “previously been charged with strong arm robbery and battery stemming from a domestic violence incident,” or how “some recruits going through the six-week training course had not submitted fingerprints for background checks, as ICE’s hiring process requires,” there was another segment of this report that caught mine and many others’ eye.

“Nearly half of new recruits who’ve arrived for training at FLETC over the past three months were later sent home because they could not pass the written exam, according to the data,” reported NBC Boston. “The academic requirement includes an exam where officers are allowed to consult their textbooks and notes at the end of a legal course on the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Fourth Amendment, which outlines when officers can and cannot conduct searches and seizures.”