Great Hunger: Sudan’s Suffering and the “Norm of Indifference”

This is Great Hunger, a mini-series analyzing the political decisions that have led to mass starvation in some of the most food insecure countries on Earth.

In this edition we speak with Alex de Waal, one of the world’s leading famine experts, to learn of the manmade problems that have led to and exacerbated Sudan’s ongoing hunger crisis.

The contention of this series is that today’s famines are not acts of God, nor are they solely natural disasters. They are complex crises driven by human beings and the political decisions that they make. What is happening in Sudan today, while largely ignored in the West, illustrates the point starkly. Almost half of Sudan’s 50 million people are suffering from extreme levels of hunger, with outright famine being declared in several regions dotted around the country. It is one of the most serious humanitarian catastrophes on Earth, and conflict, as ever, is largely to blame.

Sudan is at civil war, sparked by a split between two leaders of a military coup that took power over the country in 2021. On one side is General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the leader of the Sudanese Armed Forces (S.A.F.) and, therefore, the de facto leader of the country itself. On the other is General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, aka “Hemedti,” who leads the Rapid Support Forces (R.S.F.), a paramilitary force with roots in the Janjaweed militias accused of extreme human rights abuses against non-Arabs during the 16-year War in Darfur, which began in 2003. The R.S.F. today aspires to form a rival government that could see Sudan break up yet again, following South Sudan’s secession in 2011. Each side, the R.S.F. and the S.A.F. both, have been accused of carrying out war crimes.

The S.A.F. today holds the ruined capital Khartoum, which it took back from the R.S.F. in March, as well as the central and eastern regions of Sudan. It also controls El-Fasher, a city in the western region of Darfur, which is otherwise under the R.S.F.’s rule. Should the R.S.F.’s ongoing attempts to take El-Fasher from the government succeed, it would mean that an area about the size of France would be under its control. The violence it has unleashed to that end is profound, with UNICEF describing the city today as “an epicenter of child suffering, with malnutrition, disease, and violence claiming young lives daily.”

The R.S.F. has imposed a months-long siege upon El-Fasher, literally building earth walls around the city to block people from escaping or food and aid from entering. These walls, or “berms,” captured by satellite imagery collected by Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab, have created what has been termed as a “literal kill box,” in which hospitals have repeatedly been bombarded, water infrastructure damaged, and famine induced. People have been reduced to eating animal feed to survive, as cholera and other diseases rip through the population of maybe half a million.

As extreme as the siege of El-Fasher is, it only scratches the surface of the R.S.F.’s atrocities. The group has killed thousands and forced many more from their homes, sparking accusations by Human Rights Watch of ethnic cleansing. Truly extreme instances of mass sexual violence are also a feature of the R.S.F.’s conduct, as a sickeningly stark UNICEF report detailed the group’s assaults on women, children—girls and boys—and even babies.

But the R.S.F. is not alone in its atrocities. The S.A.F.—that is, the government forces—have themselves been accused of war crimes. Both the S.A.F. and the R.S.F. have tortured prisoners, executed them, mutilated the remains, and later posted the footage online. Both sides have used hunger as a weapon, preventing food and aid from getting to the civilians who need it. A civil war such as this invariably unleashes horrors from both sides, and it is civilians who suffer for it. One in every three Sudanese has now been displaced, with some crossing into neighboring countries but many staying within Sudan itself. The country bears more internally displaced people than any other. Vaccination rates have plummeted, owing to the obliteration of health infrastructure, and disease is rife. Schools have been destroyed, meaning that, by April 2024, more than 90 percent of the country’s youth—19 million children—couldn’t access formal education. The long-term effects of that will be profound.

The economy has been severely degraded. Markets and supply chains have broken down, while imports have declined due to disruptions on the Red Sea. Nearly half of the population is unemployed, and the value of the Sudanese pound has collapsed since the war started. Both key imports into, and exports out of, the country have taken a hit. Food prices have risen to a level out of reach of most families, while Donald Trump’s destruction of USAID has forced 80 percent of the country’s emergency food kitchens to close. The crisis is deep and complex, and people are dying because of it every day.