Our Solar System Is Still Hiding Moons, and We’re Getting Better at Finding ThemImage via NASA
There is something comforting to the idea that even within our own little solar system, through which we have sent probes and rovers and other astonishing bits of space tech, there remains a hefty degree of mystery. It is also comforting, though, that our collective ability to penetrate more of those mysteries continues to improve.
NASA announced this week that using observations from the James Webb Telescope scientists have discovered a previously unknown moon orbiting Uranus — the planet’s 29th satellite, so far at least. This is extremely cool.
- latest Our Solar System Is Still Hiding Moons, and We're Getting Better at Finding Them By Dave Levitan August 21, 2025 | 12:15pm
