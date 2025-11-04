Dick Cheney, Architect of Our Modern Trumpian Malaise, Dies at 84

Former Vice President Dick Cheney died today at age 84 due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, an age he did not afford his countless victims to reach. Our world today is consumed by the rank corruption and shambolic nature of the Trump administration, but the Bush administration appointing a former Haliburton CEO as vice president, then invading an oil-rich country and giving Halliburton a $7 billion no-bid contract set the stage for our modern breakdown. There is no President Donald Trump without Vice President and shadow president Dick Cheney.

While Trump is a unique force in American politics, he is not entirely without precedent. Those who lived through the lawlessness and stupidity of the Bush administration know full-well that the difference with Trump is one of degree, not kind. Cheney almost became president because a pretzel nearly assassinated George W. Bush. We renamed French fries freedom fries for Pete’s sake. Cheney even shot his friend in the face while quail hunting, and his friend apologized to Cheney! The early to mid-2000s were impossibly stupid and evil, and if you’re wondering where elder millennials like myself first became coated in a thick layer of broad distrust and deep irony, the Cheney administration was it.

Dick Cheney was America’s most powerful vice president ever. Beyond the evil he spread across the world, that is perhaps his biggest legacy. The running joke slash assumption during the W. years was that the Bush dynasty’s preeminent failson could not possibly be running the country, and the hyper-competent oil executive who looks like Dr. Evil surely must be the puppet master pulling all the strings. This was buttressed by the fact that there was a pretty explicit split in administrative duties, as George H.W. Bush’s Secretary of Defense, Dick Cheney, handled much of W. Bush’s foreign policy that only became a more central feature during the Bush II years, while the former owner of the Texas Rangers handled domestic issues like abandoning a major American city in the midst of a generational flood.

Cheney himself played into this notion in public, aggressively defending the CIA’s program which was found by the Senate Intelligence Committee to have waterboarded detainees, among other forms of internationally recognized torture. There even is something famously referred to as the torture memos that are synonymous with John Yoo’s name. Cheney claimed these tactics in CIA blacksites around the world were above board, and that “we don’t do torture,” and later said he’d “do it again” when asked about the entire calamity of the Bush administration. He was an unapologetic defender of torture, he just refused to call it that.