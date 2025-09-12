The flags were lowered last night around the base by order of President Trump after the killing of Charlie Kirk and will stay at half-staff on this U.S. outpost in southeast Cuba until sunset on Sunday.

[image or embed]

— Carol Rosenberg (@carolrosenbergnyt.bsky.social) September 11, 2025 at 12:57 PM

I get that it can’t fly above the American flag, but the Guantanamo Bay McDonald’s flag flying at half-staff for any reason is the most American thing I have ever seen in my entire life. Just take it down, man. This is supposed to be a solemn gesture, and I can’t stop laughing at this ridiculous image of the half-staff McDonald’s flag at torture HQ getting branded on to my hippocampus next to where it stores all my rage for Donald Rumsfeld.

I am committing a bit of an internet sin here and writing up a post of mine on Bluesky that went semi-viral, but sue me. I have a fiduciary duty to Splinter in a time where Google is making that impossible, and the virality of this title is simply the market affirming this observation to my finance brain. I’d be leaving much-needed money on the ground if I didn’t expand on this point. The game is the game to a degree, and everyone has to play it–the key as a blogger is just making sure that your readers always leave feeling like they got something valuable out of it. What I observed in the reaction to my observation on Bluesky is a community of like-minded aged millennials coming together to do the Leonardi DiCaprio pointing at the TV meme as the right combination of words from our relative youths come together to give us a genuine Vince McMahon meme moment as we react to each successive word in the title. dril is the only character on the internet who could envision the absurd world dictated by right-wing media that we presently occupy and now occupies us, and when we were young and naive and signed up for Twitter to post about sports and celebrities, we did not realize we were posting among an oracle who could see into the future. I did not author this thought, I plucked it straight out of the news cycle, and many others recognized it the instant they saw it too.

If you do not know who dril is at this point, then I regret to inform you that functionally speaking, you are in internet 2nd grade compared to the internet irony poisoning displayed in Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer’s shell casings. dril is so enmeshed in mainstream internet culture that the OG Splinter folks already had a dril category I could toss this post into. dril is shorthand for a kind of ironic internet language on the left, far distinct from the 4chan shitposting fluency Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer demonstrated, which now has Republicans like Nancy Mace posting things like “We know Charlie Kirk would want us to pray for such an evil, and lost individual like Tyler Robinson to find Jesus Christ. We will do the same.”

dril is a famous Twitter account who authored seminal memes like “issuing correction on a previous post of mine, regarding the terror group ISIL. you do not, under any circumstances, ‘gotta hand it to them’” and “go ahead. keep screaming ‘Shut The Fuck Up ‘ at me. it only makes my opinions Worse.” In a way, dril is the right-wing media’s anger translator, and I swear I saw this combination of words that construct our present reality on a post of his in like 2017. This cannot be real life, can it?