This is not an easy thing to write, but I owe it to our readers to keep you in the loop about our attempt to rebuild this great site, and detail the obstacle that has been placed in our path. Non-Google traffic for Splinter has plateaued a bit the last few months after growing steadily month-over-month since our launch last March, and it could have been a manageable rough patch if our Google traffic had plateaued too, but like the rest of media, our Google traffic is utterly cratering. Their AI summaries are stealing traffic from every website on the internet, fundamentally threatening the Google-centric SEO business model that Google forced all websites to adopt through their illegal monopoly. Similarweb, a digital intelligence platform, found that worldwide search traffic has dropped by 15 percent in the last year. Neil Vogel, head of Dotdash Meredith, which owns outlets like People and Food & Wine told The Economist that their sites got over 60 percent of their traffic from Google three years ago, and that figure is now down to somewhere in the 30s. Despite the lies Google spews about their internet-killing business supposedly not doing that, Pew found that just 1 percent of people click the link in an AI summary. Ahrefs, an SEO site, said in April that AI Overviews reduced clicks by about 35 percent. This is the end of digital media as we know it, all in service of a computer program that couldn’t pass 2nd grade math.

Our Google traffic is down roughly 65 percent the last 90 days, and financially, it has led us to an untenable spot. We had to let our Deputy Editor Dave Levitan go last week, a real gut punch to this iteration of Splinter. Dave was integral to rebuilding this site into something a sizeable group of people enjoy, and we would not have succeeded to the degree we have without his daily expertise. He has long done great work covering the climate crisis and politicians’ mangling of science, which became especially important once Trump came into office and did everything he could to accelerate the climate crisis and destroy American science for good. Dave Levitan is forever a part of what Splinter is because he helped make it what it is today.

Splinter is not going anywhere, but it is changing. There will be fewer stories as we adjust to this new smaller budget forced upon us by Google stealing our traffic, and while we will continue to cover the climate crisis, Dave is irreplaceable. When we launched, I wrote that I can only write like myself, as this project would fail miserably if I tried to do a discount Hamilton Nolan routine, and the same goes for Dave Levitan. There’s no sugarcoating it, we lost a huge part of Splinter.

To be clear, this is not a sinister situation that Splinter and other sites of its ilk have gone through before. We’re not trying to maximize profitability by cutting our labor force to the bone. We’re not adding some cynical trick to get you to click on stories with no substance that you’re not interested in. We’re not going to cover the site in sponsored content or pivot to video or any of the other greedy gambits other companies have tried that haven’t worked. This move is entirely driven by financial losses, fueled by Google’s theft of traffic upending the business model the web has depended on this entire century.

We are not the first site to cut back in the face of Google’s AI summaries stealing our traffic (Fortune cut ten percent of its staff in July and cited AI summaries as the reason why), and we certainly won’t be the last. I fear that our smaller shop here is simply a harbinger of what awaits everyone in the near future, as there are an endless array of articles about this growing AI dynamic with titles like “Traffic apocalypse” and “AI is killing the web. Can anything save it?” Google is a fundamentally evil company who has done more to destroy journalism than any entity in human history, and Dave’s job is another victory they can claim in their unhinged quest to ruin the world for their own personal profit.

This is not the first time I have seen this dynamic unfold, as Google deprioritized political content in 2019, and several months later, I was out of a job as Paste Politics’ Google traffic fell dramatically thanks to one tweak by a monopoly. Driving journalists to the unemployment line is a central part of Google’s business model, and I can only assume that the soulless executives who work there are rejoicing reading this missive about how they took a chunk out of Splinter so they can lie in their AI summaries about what we wrote while ensuring that no one ever clicks on us.

The core job of a writer is to write interesting content that people enjoy reading, and on that front, Dave was a wild success. I am forever indebted to him for taking a leap of faith when I reached out to him after getting the Splinter Editor-in-Chief job, and no doubt a lot of people took a leap of faith on my far less widely known writing because of his much more familiar work appearing next to it. We were able to take a dormant website being hidden by the internet’s algorithms and turn it into a site read by hundreds of thousands of people every month, including many high-profile writers and some politicians. I can’t thank all of you enough for joining us on this ride and trusting us to break down and analyze the news of the day, and we will continue this effort, albeit on a smaller scale.

Unfortunately, in this business, writing thoughtful articles and profiting from them are two entirely different skillsets. Media is increasingly becoming a race to the bottom, encouraged even more so by Google’s new AI summaries creating something of an Armageddon for the web by giving people information that may or may not be correct without forcing them to click on a link. That a huge chunk of people have seemingly accepted these AI summaries as their new source of truth is a bleak indicator of where much of the public’s tenuous grasp on reality is headed. It’s become very clear from this mindless AI bubble that the central appeal of AI to a lot of people is giving them an excuse to shut their brains off and opt out of critical thinking altogether.

I can’t help but feel like what we’re doing here is a relic that hearkens the end of an era. Not just Splinter, but anyone writing analysis and news that people read anywhere on the internet on any subject. These AI Overviews are coming for all of us. I have all the internal data in the world showing me that the longer the article, the less likely someone is to read it, and so it really should come as no surprise that so many have accepted these AI blurbs as their new god. The problem is that eventually, if Google gets what it wants, there will be no websites remaining to steal summaries from, leaving AI left with what it’s best at: making up bullshit that isn’t real. If you read an AI Overview and don’t click on the links it provides, just know that you are helping Google in their bloodthirsty quest to usher every single writer on the internet to the unemployment line.