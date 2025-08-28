Any Sane Country Would Launch RFK Jr. Into the Sun

Dave Levitan asked perhaps the best and most pertinent question of the Trump 2.0 administration for us here at Splinter, which cabinet member will kill the most people? I’m putting all my money on the manchild dismantling the greatest health and science infrastructure mankind has ever built. Dave’s nuclear-grade hatred for RFK Jr. is one of my favorite things on the internet (subscribe to his newsletter Gravity Is Gone), and in the wake of Google’s AI summaries taking an irreplaceable chunk out of Splinter, Fortune, and countless other websites people like to read on the internet, I will have to pick up the Splinter banner of rhetorically bombarding this sad sack of brain-wormed shit. I hope RFK Jr. convinces himself that the newest way to stay naturally healthy is to jab a porcupine quill into his retina.

The latest target of RFK’s crusade against the sum total of human evolution is the Centers for Disease Control. “It’s really bad now but things can always get worse,” said Rolling Stone’s source after The Washington Post reported that Director of the CDC Susan Monarez had been ousted, seemingly confirmed by Health and Human Services on the MechaHitler site (but as I detailed yesterday with Fed Governor Lisa Cook, just because these schmucks say they did something, that doesn’t mean they can do it). Three top career CDC officials resigned from the agency in the hours after, as a pushback within the CDC emerged to try to reverse RFK Jr.’s newest assault on vaccines. “For the good of the nation and the world, the science at CDC should never be censored or subject to political pauses or interpretations,” wrote Dr. Deb Houry, Deputy Director for Program and Science/Chief Medical Officer in her resignation letter. “Vaccines save lives—this is an indisputable, well-established, scientific fact.”

Ground-zero in this war for the soul of America is at RFK’s HHS. As much as Trump’s 19th century trade war drives down his polls, or the military and ICE occupation of American cities embodies the threat to our lives this regime presents, this fight for who we are is over the fundamental nature of reality. This is a cult of personality. MAGA believes in a world that doesn’t exist and has no evidentiary basis. It actively rejects scientific data in every realm, with health and wellness being the starkest example.

For the anti-vaxers, how many people do you know in your life with polio? In the past, that was a reasonable question to ask, now it’s not. In 1952, there were 57,628 cases in America, and according to the World Health Organization “Cases due to wild poliovirus have decreased by over 99 percent since 1988.” I wonder why! It must be because people like RFK Jr. rub bear shit on their faces every day or something.