Gold Is Telling a Bleak Story About America Right Now

It was frankly, adorable when the Wall Street Bets crew shifted from their Gamestop short squeeze to trying to do the same thing to silver. It’s one thing when a stock is concentrated in fewer hands and an over-zealous hedge fund gets exposed to a short squeeze, but the commodities slash currencies that man has used forever are another story entirely. There is an old finance joke about how you can be right about your gold or silver trade, you just have to wait a decade for it to unfold. There is a lot of money from around the entire world sloshing around in these two precious metals, and that was before Trump entered office. It’s not easy to move them quickly to any large degree, and yet, the charts currently say otherwise.

Gold is having its best year since 1979, and the dollar is having its worst year since 1973. These facts are related. Goldman Sachs doesn’t expect this generational bull rally for gold to stop, as it just surpassed $4,000 a troy ounce for the first time ever, and they see it hitting $4,900 by late next year. This weekly chart of gold (in white) is astonishing, and the sideways movements before it demonstrate how it proves the decade-long trade joke true. This is a boring, safe asset. When you plot the dollar (in blue) underneath it, the inverse relationship the charts detail since the 1960s is pretty clear.

Let’s zoom in on the last year and change the chart to a daily view so we can see how the dollar has moved relative to gold under the reign of Trump 2.0. The symmetry of these moves since the dollar peaked to open 2025 is really something.

A lot of people are looking at gold and saying that the market is anticipating a crash, and that is not quite right. One problem many political observers have with the market is they speak in absolutes that risk managers find antithetical to their entire worldview. Of course the stock market is over-valued. Any schmuck who knows what the Shiller PE Ratio is can see that. It was over-valued last year too, and it just went up more. The key to being good at finance is timing the market, as it can stay irrational longer than bears can stay solvent. Just because the market is irrational does not mean it has to crash either, and healthy pullbacks can and do happen.