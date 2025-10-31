Maybe It’s Time for Jon Stewart to Step Back

When Jon Stewart came back to The Daily Show ahead of the 2024 election after an eight-year absence, the plan was for it to be a short-term engagement. Now, after one extension taking Stewart through 2025, he’s upfront about his desire to remain in his once-a-week gig while telling David Remnick at New Yorker Fest that, despite his desire to stay, it’s “not as clear-cut as all that.” Is that a kind of negotiating ploy or a portent of doom for the Stewart/Daily Show relationship in a post-Paramount/Skydance merger, post-Colbert-cancellation world? We shall see.

On the numbers side, moving on from Stewart would be harder to sell as a pure business decision than with Colbert. Daily Show ratings and relevancy are way up in all the right places. And with the PR drubbing and subscription cancellation spree Disney saw when it suspended Jimmy Kimmel, it’s clear that any blatant, Trump-pleasing-decision wouldn’t come without the potential for an all-consuming PR shitstorm and economic consequences.

More likely than not, the above is much ado about nothing and Stewart will extend his run. But maybe he shouldn’t, or maybe he should step back even more.

This is not to say Stewart hasn’t been a force in his episodes, giving the show an identity it lost when it went too long on the guest-host carousel after Trevor Noah’s exit. Stewart’s Daily Show is the rare reboot that’s been additive to its legacy. But as was the case in 2015, when Stewart was visibly gassed, it feels like the moment might be calling for a new voice with a new energy and approach to the show. Not because Stewart can’t still post up, but because there might be a better fit.

We are, in every cultural and political space, engaged in a battle between a generation unwilling to cede control and one unwilling to wait for permission to lead. Old guard institutionalists who wax nostalgic for days gone by driven by a gentler discourse and a faded notion of who we are versus a more aggressive generation of leaders and voices forged in the MAGA mayhem of the last 10 years. A generation that’s not as romantic about the past and which recognizes the need to fight with an updated playbook. Stewart, despite all his potent protestations and lacerating mockery, falls more easily into the former category through no real fault of his own.