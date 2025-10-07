Trump and the GOP Float a Great Idea to Get Annihilated in Virginia Elections

Johnson: “It’s true that in previous shutdowns, many or most furloughed employees have been paid for the time they were furloughed, but there is new legal analysis – I don’t know the details, I just saw a headline – but there are some legal analysts saying that might not be appropriate or necessary”

What the Speaker of the House is referring to is an illegal act by Office of Budget Management head Russell Vought, who deleted a reference to a law guaranteeing backpay to furloughed federal workers amidst a government shutdown. The goal of Republicans is to destroy the federal government, which thanks to the rules around the transitive property and the longstanding electoral understanding of how Virginia houses many federal workers, means that Republicans like Russell Vought are consciously throwing away next year’s very important Virginia elections. I know some of the doomers chime in every time the word election is thrown around, saying we’ll never have one again, but the doomers need to explain why the GOP would go through the trouble of trying to steal Congressional seats in Texas if that was the case. We will have elections next year, how unfair they will be is the question.

This entire Republican administration is the embodiment of the Underpants Gnome business plan from South Park. In this instance, their phase one is destroying the federal government, like the Underpants Gnomes, their phase two is a giant question mark, and somehow they plan to arrive at phase three, which for the GOP is ruling forever on the back of widespread popular support. As I wrote yesterday, these are fascists, but at their core they’re hyper online posters who live in a digital safe space, and they very clearly do not know how to do what they are trying to do.

Successful fascists throughout history have taken care of their armed services, they don’t cut their benefits and expose their friends’ locations in unencrypted chats to our enemies while forcing its highest ranking members to fly across the world to listen to an abusive alcoholic, per his own mother, who’s never fought in a war lecture people who have about what the word warfighter means. Successful fascists take care of their core supporters, they don’t destroy their $12 billion business and betray them for Argentina. Successful fascists try to boost the economy and increase benefits for their supporters, they don’t willingly unleash stagflationary forces and slash some of the most popular programs in the country. Everything that Trump and these people do clearly operates from the premise that he has the popular support of a beloved King already, and it is forever November 2024.

But the dudebros who helped elect Trump are publicly disavowing him as his approval rating plummets and he gets blamed for a shutdown by the public, all while he exudes immense loser energy trying to convince them that the minority party with no power is actually doing all this. The GOP truly believes that they can just destroy the America everyone knew overnight and not have any backlash hit them, proving how their view of objective reality really has been completely poisoned by their propaganda machine. This move to piss off an extremely winnable electorate for the GOP by illegally stealing money from many of them is just another example of how we got extremely lucky with the most incompetent fascists that mankind has ever seen.