Trump Pledges To Defend Qatar…Who Was Just Attacked By Israel

Trump’s foreign policy has always been a bit of an adventure, but his relationship with Israel and perhaps his chief frenemy in Benjamin Netanyahu has always been extra weird. He is beholden to Likud and has accomplished more for the Israeli right-wing than perhaps any U.S. president, but Trump also despises Benjamin Netanyahu and thinks he betrayed him in the 2020 election. It would not be unreasonable at all to assert that Joe Biden and Netanyahu had a friendlier relationship than Trump and Bibi do, and now the pretend dove Trump is clearly struggling with what to do with the dog he let off the chain.

If one thing this year has been made clear, it’s that Trump wants, nay—needs—a Nobel Peace Prize. Donald the Dove is a tongue-in-cheek joke slash New York Times headline, but Trump, a man who bombed Iran earlier this year, believes it is real. He wants the Nobel as a tulpa to manifest this lie into reality, and Israel, the world’s most bellicose actor, is a big problem for Trump on this front, because its entire existence as the West’s forward operating post in the Middle East is opposed to the concept of any kind of shared peace.

Trump wants to be the man who ended what he calls a war and what civilized society calls a genocide, and Netanyahu stands opposed to him on this front because he would like to keep perpetuating a genocide. Netanyahu also stands opposed to his (past) war cabinet on this front, as a leaked Israeli government document obtained by Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that occupying the Gaza Strip would cost Israel $5.4 billion each year, making many Israeli military leaders uneasy about the prospect of an extended occupation leading to a budget crisis. This concern was raised in world before giants like Maersk and Microsoft cut Israel off from their businesses to varying degrees, so I’m sure it has only become more heightened as lucrative tax revenue flees this apartheid state over fears it has legal liability in a genocide. The Israeli autocrat has pushed everyone out of his war cabinet who wanted to end this assault, and now he is going head-to-head with a U.S. president who doesn’t care whether any Israeli or Palestinian lives or dies, so long as he gets to take credit for whatever fiction he needs to invent around a war ending.