Mike Johnson Is Enraged the Senate Would Dare Pass the Epstein Bill He Voted for Hours Earlier

You know, if I didn’t know better, I would think that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson really, really still doesn’t want to see the release of the Epstein Files, despite the fact that that he joined in favor of releasing them with 426 other members of the House of Representatives yesterday, in what was ultimately a 427 to 1 (GOP Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana was the one pointless hold-out, if you were wondering) blowout. Why else would the Speaker be raging that the U.S. Senate would dare to immediately pass the bill? The bill that he himself voted for just a few hours earlier, to reiterate? Leaving Tuesday evening’s state dinner with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who Trump was sure to let off the hook for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi earlier in the day (no hard feelings on murder!), Johnson told MSNOW that he’s Big Mad that the Senate agreed to unanimously pass the bill as soon as it was received.

“I am deeply disappointed in this outcome,” said Johnson in reference to the thing he just voted for. “I was just told that Chuck Schumer rushed it to the floor and put it out there preemptively. It needed amendments. I just spoke to the president about that. We’ll see what happens.”

Asked whether their “concerns” could lead to Trump vetoing the bill when it arrives on his desk as soon as today, Johnson went unsurprisingly noncommittal, saying “I’m not saying that. I don’t know.” And in all fairness, I’m sure he does not in fact know, given that not even the third ranking person in the U.S. Presidential line of succession likely has any clue what Trump is going to do or say even moments before it happens. In a party completely overthrown by fascistic fealty to Dear Leader, reality is what Trump says it is at any moment, which is how the Epstein Files bill ended up passing through the House of Representatives in the first place.