AI Is Taking Young People’s Jobs and Worsening a Broken Labor Market

AI is a difficult subject to write about for many reasons, all centered around the world historic hurricane of bullshit that it brings with it. AI companies are the biggest hype merchants our depraved capitalist world has ever seen, building a chatbot (some of them outright pedophiles) and then having the gall to tell everyone that they made God. Our decaying empire primed to cling on to any shred of hope in this age of breakdown latched on to this narrative in what is very clearly a manifestation of our country’s gnawing existential crisis. AI has to work, not just because the economy literally depends on it, but because if it doesn’t, who are we as Americans? Are we still the innovative people living on the bleeding edge of societal progress? Or are we a bunch of cavemen whose brains are devolving into lizard-brained and tribalistic resentments now worshipping a false idol?

But AI is still here influencing the world in measurable ways regardless of whether you think it’s God or a Ponzi scheme. I have written before about how even though I will never talk to Microsoft’s AI computer, I have ditched Google and now use ChatGPT as my search engine because it’s a million times better than the enshittified product the mass murderers of modern journalism built. OpenAI says that ChatGPT has 700 million users, and while digging into the details reveals how usage is plateauing among long term users and other assorted warts calling into question how many people really use it, if it’s one percent of that figure, that’s still seven million (my own anecdotal experience is roughly 80 percent of students in my finance classes were using it nonstop). People are using this tech and trying to find ways to make themselves more efficient, even though 95 percent of those efforts have been discovered by MIT to lose money. AI is here and its influence will only grow, and some people are being forced to deal with the negative consequences of what it can actually do right now.

Namely, young workers. I regret to inform you that yet again in this year defined by the worst people you know making great points, the worst person in Trump’s economic circles made a good point, even if he didn’t know it in this attempt to soothe the anxieties of the audience of one that he’s speaking to.

Kevin Hassett: “I think there could be a little bit of an almost quiet time in the labor market, because firms are finding that AI is making their workers so productive that they don’t necessarily have to hire the new kids out of college and so on.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 17, 2025 at 6:33 AM

Hassett is right (blech). AI’s impact is real, and employers don’t necessarily have to hire the new kids out of college and so on. But that’s not a good thing. It’s an existential long-term problem that will only accelerate and nobody has a solution for it. “It is true that AI is starting to show up more clearly in the data,” wrote Goldman Sachs’ chief economist Jan Hatzius in August. He estimated that AI will eventually displace six to seven percent of U.S. workers. Which workers?

“In July 2025, 53.1 percent of young people (those ages 16 to 24) were employed,” wrote the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) a few months ago. “This measure is down from 54.5 percent in July 2024.”

This is how AI is showing up in the data, in various unemployment rates for young people.