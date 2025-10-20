Great Hunger: Failed Interventions Have Inflamed Mali’s Food Crisis

This is Great Hunger, a mini-series analyzing the political decisions that have led to mass starvation in some of the most food insecure countries on Earth.

Throughout West Africa over the last number of years, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (J.N.I.M.), one of the world’s most dangerous and well-armed terrorist organizations, has been taking power. Born out of several other armed groups in Mali in 2017, the al Qaeda-linked group has expanded the territory under its control, which, correspondingly, has meant a rise in its brutal attacks. Its tactics, as it seeks to establish an Islamic caliphate across the region, are bloody. The people of Mali are among the millions to suffer for its actions.

J.N.I.M. is known to directly terrorize civilians in Mali and elsewhere, but its broader strategy is perhaps more damaging to the population. The militia attacks local and foreign businesses, bombs roads and other infrastructure, and, by assaulting and kidnapping drivers transporting fuel, cuts off energy supplies into major urban centers. The idea is to choke Mali’s economy, and, in so doing, break the population’s support for its military government, which, for its part, has responded with airstrikes that have killed ordinary Malians, too. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by a combination of violence and climate shocks throughout the region, and, as the society frays, poverty and extreme hunger have spread. Almost a quarter of Malian children below the age of five, the World Food Programme warns, are acutely malnourished.

Mali has faced profound instability ever since the outbreak of a rebellion in 2012, led, initially, by the ethnic Tuareg people, who sought to break and establish their own state called Azawad. This revolt came to be dominated by jihadi militias, who, since that time, have only grown in power. They were initially tempered by a French military intervention in support of the Malian government in 2013, but, after initial successes, the French mission, which eventually expanded into a wider U.N. mission, ultimately began to waver. France, Mali’s former colonial oppressor, failed to stem the rise of the jihadis, who expanded from northern Mali into the country’s central regions, as well as into neighboring countries. By the time the French pulled out in 2023, tens of thousands of people had been killed, millions of people displaced, billions of euro wasted—and the jihadis, for all of that, had not been defeated. France had lost, and its influence throughout the wider Sahel region began to collapse.