Trump Continues to Be a Massive Threat to Free Speech

While many of Trump’s biggest fans love to say they’re hardcore free speech fans—from Elon Musk to Chris Rufo—anyone who’s been paying attention in recent months can see that Trump has done a great number of things to threaten free speech in America. Trump is constantly suing news outlets and getting them to cave to his demands, he’s threatening to pull the licenses of cable news networks he doesn’t like, he’s detaining pro-Palestinian activists, using the National Guard to intimidate activists, attacking universities and more.

Just recently, the State Department warned that any immigrants who appeared to be celebrating the killing of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk would have their immigration status investigated. If you’re truly a fan of unfettered free speech, then these threats to people’s First Amendment rights should worry you.

Mary Anne Franks, a law professor at George Washington University who focuses on First Amendment issues, told Splinter that there are countless ways in which Trump has threatened free speech thus far.

“Trump’s assault on free speech has been so swift and so comprehensive that trying to identify which measures are the most damaging is a difficult task,” Franks said. “But one of the most alarming, in my view, is what the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) has termed ‘ideological deportation’—the targeting of non-citizens for abduction, detention and expulsion based solely on their political views.”