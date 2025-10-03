The NBA’s Billionaire Shitstorm They Don’t Want to Talk About Is the Scandal of Our Time

What if I told you that a billionaire (allegedly) leveraged their fortune and power to skirt the rules the rest of society operates under to benefit themselves, would you believe me? I know it’s hard to accept such an extreme notion like that in this day and age, but welcome to the coup de grâce of what has been a terrific reporting career to date for Pablo Torre. The former ESPN reporter and personality who coined the term “the process” in Philadelphia has long proven his NBA bona fides well before he helped burst the bubble around the myth of Bill Belichick, and he is a dogged reporter who found out a lot of interesting stuff about the Los Angeles Clippers and rocked the NBA world the past month. Torre has complied an avalanche of documents in an investigation so damning that the NBA clearly was trying to stop reporters from asking questions about it at media day this week, while the Los Angeles Clippers’ YouTube page was the only NBA team’s channel to go dark that day.

If you are not aware of the vast and very convincing reporting up to this point in the story, I cannot summarize the details here and strongly encourage you to catch up on Pablo Torre Finds Out, his podcast where he has been reporting this story every week and driving Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban completely insane, but I will highlight the most pertinent parts below.

Torre has shocked the NBA with waves of interviews and documents containing the Clippers’ logo and its only minority owner’s signature on cash transfers to a company called Aspiration who was paying Clippers star Kawhi Leonard way above market deal for a sponsorship he never showed up to do anything for (Leonard denies this but there’s no proof he did any work for Aspiration). This company is currently under federal investigation for all sorts of fraud, and its CEO pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud. Aspiration wasn’t just any sponsor, it was the Clippers’ founding jersey patch sponsor. The allegation here is the gravest thing a billionaire can do in a salary-capped league: circumventing the salary cap to pay players more than they’re allowed to. The first rule of billionaire fight club is you’re allowed to screw over everyone except for billionaire fight club, and the NBA is now following Torre’s lead and investigating whether the Clippers committed what NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said is a “cardinal sin.”

The salary cap exists in large part because all financial constraints in sports are reverse engineered from billionaire greed. The most underpaid man in America throughout the 2010s was LeBron James. If you don’t believe me, go look at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ valuation decrease between 2018 and 2019, you’ll get a sense of how his three-year, $99 million maximum contract that expired that year he left for Los Angeles was a bargain for Cleveland. Major League Baseball may go through a lockout and Phillies star Bryce Harper threatened to punch the commissioner over even raising the prospect of a salary cap. That is how billionaires pay professional athletes less than they’re worth, and the strongest union in sports has proven they know this time and time again as they gear up for the next round of this fight in MLB, which will no doubt be informed by this alleged scheme in the NBA to circumvent the salary cap.

The Clippers are owned by Steve Ballmer, the world’s ninth richest person just ahead of Warren Buffett retiring from earth with one of man’s most impressive high scores. Kawhi Leonard, when he’s healthy, is still in the discussion for best two-way player in the NBA alongside reigning season and Finals MVP Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. These are the two protagonists of this story, or antagonists, depending on your point of view. Leonard signed a three-year, $103.7 million maximum contract with the Clippers in 2019 after an intense bidding war for his services coming off winning an NBA Championship for the Toronto Raptors, who could offer him more money than the Clippers could, but the Clippers got him to sign in Los Angeles and have built a perennial contender around Leonard that falls short every year ever since (usually to Nikola Jokic and my perfect and non-salary cap circumventing Denver Nuggets).