Five Explanations for Rising Autism Rates That Aren’t Vaccines or Tylenol

It’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks, but it’s even harder to convince a 71-year-old Secretary of Health and Human Services that vaccines and Tylenol don’t cause autism.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has called the large increase in autism diagnoses over the past few decades an “epidemic” caused by “an environmental toxin.” Through his actions at HHS, specifically, restricting the availability of and denigrating vaccines and advising pregnant women to avoid taking acetaminophen (the drug in Tylenol), he’s made clear what he thinks the “toxins” are.

Scientists who have researched autism extensively counter pretty much all of RFK Jr.’s assertions. Autism Spectrum Disorder, which is characterized by problems with social interaction and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests, is almost entirely genetic, with limited contributions from environmental factors. A large study published in 2019 estimated autism’s heritability at about 80 percent – equivalent to the heritability of height.

In various studies, conducted over decades, scientists have thoroughly debunked the notion that vaccines in any way cause autism. The research on acetaminophen’s potential link to autism is less well-developed, but as of now, there is no convincing data tying pregnant women’s use of the drug to greater risk of autism for their children.