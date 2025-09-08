Sports Are About Friends and Family

The NFL kicked off this weekend, and millions of friends and families around the world gathered around our favored screens to watch another year of the most uniquely American sport on the planet. The NFL’s built-in communist parity allows nearly anyone to believe that This Could Be Our Year (sorry Carolina Panthers fans, you’re why the qualifier exists), and the collective brain damage this sport has done to fans like me and millions of others brings us together under a banner of real-world community.

One of my more harebrained theories is that the rise of big money professional sports in the 20th century is related to the fall of war in the West. Colonialism is much bigger than sports and the West has not lost its bloodlust by any measure, but as far as wars on the European continent or Civil Wars for the soul of the new world to its west go, maybe the proliferation of professional sports across our TVs provided us with a (mostly) healthy outlet for man’s inherent tribalism over the past century-ish, and it is in some small way related to that tribalism not manifesting in wars on Western soil as much. Sports are a form of emotional collectivism, as we all allow something seemingly unrelated to our lives influence and even dictate them at times, and we wouldn’t keep doing this to ourselves if we didn’t have each other.

I grew up in Denver, which means that I am legally mandated by the state to dye my blood every September so I can literally bleed orange for the Denver Broncos, which is like Junior Varsity fandom compared to SEC or Big Ten country or the entirety of Texas treating football like an actual religion. It’s easy to be glib and condescending about people like me who let Bo Nix turning the Tennessee Titans defense into the 2000 Baltimore Ravens ruin their Mondays, but I assure you, I am not the only person whose emotions are affected today about something I have no control over and has no real direct impact on my life. A lot of people who spent the day enjoying each other’s company this weekend in the shadow of America’s true pastime are miserable today, and that’s okay. That’s sports.

But we endure the misery so we can experience the joy on the flip side of the coin. Buffalo Bills fans went through a quasi-religious experience last night in a thrilling shootout against the current juggernaut Baltimore Ravens* (*big games not included in juggernaut package). The fans who ventured out to Buffalo to watch it live and stay the whole time will surely remember that night with 70,000 of their closest friends and family forever. The Bills roared back from a 15-point fourth quarter deficit in what seemed like an unbeatable contender for NFL game of the year. “I think there’s people who left the stadium,” said reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen after the wild ending. “That’s okay. We’ll be fine. But have some faith next time.”

Josh Allen pulled an all-timer of a comeback out of his rear-end and his first thought when NBC put the camera on him was to defend the family he leads, the players on the Buffalo Bills, against the broader family he represents, the Buffalo community. Quite often when NFL players are asked why they willingly endure brain damage and other physical ailments that will impact the quality and longevity of their lives, they talk about the spirit of the game. The war on the field. The times together off of it. The word brothers is thrown around a lot. Josh Allen treated the fans who left early like family too, being brutally honest about his disappointment in their lack of faith in him and his brothers, while leaving them with words of encouragement that they’re still welcome in the home he’s building this season.