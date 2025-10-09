The Legal Battle Over Trump Defunding Democratic States

While the government has been shut down, Donald Trump has been trying to convince the Democrats that this is good for him and bad for them. The polling suggests otherwise so far, but one thing Trump is doing is trying to pull funding from infrastructure projects in Democratic states, such as New York. This is a continuation of behavior we’ve seen from this administration, and it brings up many serious legal questions.

Before there was much talk of a shutdown at all, Trump was pulling funding from renewable energy projects around the country—often in Democratic states but not always. These actions have raised questions around the power of the purse, impoundment, appropriations. Is the president allowed to defund projects like this at all?

When it comes to what Trump has been doing since the shutdown started, it doesn’t appear Trump is on stable legal ground.