America Gets Embarrassed On American Soil

The Ryder Cup, the preeminent team golf competition in the world between the United States and Europe, was the headline coming out of one of the best sports weekends of the year. Apologies to Alabama, Ole Miss and Oregon, who all won massive games over Georgia, LSU and Penn State on Saturday, as well as the New York Mets who completed their annual collapse en route to missing the MLB playoffs, but golf was the star of the weekend. America’s NFL pastime dominates every Sunday, but televisions like mine across the country flicked over from football to golf as the United States nearly completed the impossible, and if Shane Lowry hadn’t made a birdie on the 18th hole at Bethpage Black to cement his legend across the Atlantic, I think America really could have stopped me from writing this take by coming back from 7 down to shock the world and complete the largest Ryder Cup comeback ever.

But they didn’t and we lost because we, as a country, suck right now. We went down big on Friday right after Team USA did the Trump dance on the first tee box as Trump watched on, and the deficit only grew over the subsequent sessions as Team Europe made one of the most difficult things in sports look easy on American soil. This isn’t an article about golf, it’s an article about present-day America and metaphors and the beauty of sport’s ability to provide them in abundance. You don’t have to know anything about golf to appreciate the staggering irony of Europeans putting out conventionally thoughtful lineups supported by analytics, while America thought we were special and unique and we didn’t, then we got boat raced right up until Sunday singles made things interesting. This was a failure of America as a concept that played out on the golf course at home under circumstances that favored us and not Europe. We are not special. We are not unique. Science is real whether our Trump dancing country believes it is or not, and we got our asses kicked by math this weekend.

My friends and I do a Ryder Cup-style competition with each other every year that I wrote about earlier this month, and while pulling any sort of rank to compare ourselves to pro golfers is farcical, I can speak to the nerves this format engenders and how team golf plays very differently to individual golf. Winning a Ryder Cup is about more than just having the best players, proven by the United States having the best players and the sport’s best player since Tiger Woods who spent the weekend becoming the first Ryder Cup golfer to ever go 0-4. It is kind of about braindead sports talk stuff like fortitude and grit and clutch play and blah blah blah, which is all really just a bunch of different ways to describe being able to steady your emotions and play the game like you normally do. A big reason why road Ryder Cups are so staggeringly difficult to win is because the crowd is very different, and instead of polite golf claps, there are expletives and insults hurled the road team’s way in a bid to knock them off their game in a game that is mostly mental. There is also a ton of strategy involved in putting a lineup together, especially at the highest level like this where edges are hard to come by.

And analytics, like in all sports, has become a big part of golf to try to exploit every margin it can find. Former Open Champion Francesco Molinari is Team Europe’s data guru, and to hear them talk about him, he sounds like a fancystats Robert Oppenheimer. But I can’t help but wonder if he’s just a normal numbers guy who knows how to build Excel sheets, because compared to what the special and unique U.S. did, anyone who owns a calculator is functionally a theoretical physicist. U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley and the rest of Team USA leadership made so many simple and straightforward mistakes you can only conclude that they must be part of the Trump administration. The fact that Team USA was failed by its management before it even stepped on to the course is not lost on me in this metaphorical moment either.