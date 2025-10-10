A Mars Probe Snapped a Photo of 3I/ATLAS — Very Likely a Comet, Not a Spaceship

Something extraordinary happened last week that gave me some hope our species is still evolving and will one day realize our dreams in the stars, as the comet 3I/ATLAS was caught on camera by the European Space Agency’s Exomars Trace Gas Orbiter. Here is a series of images of one of the rarest events in known human history.

The comet 3I/ATLAS is only the third interstellar object humanity has ever identified, being discovered by NASA’s ATLAS telescope in Chile, following 1I/‘Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019. These solar system flybys by objects which originate outside of it have surely happened many times before, but it is a sign of our progress in understanding the broader universe that we are beginning to document them with some regularity. Our modern hubristic society likes to act as if we already know everything there is to know about our world, but 3I/ATLAS and the previous two interstellar objects we found prove otherwise. We are still scratching the surface of our own solar system and wondering whether there may be life under the frozen ice on one or many of Jupiter’s moons, to say nothing of anything that exists beyond it.

Many may be familiar with the name ‘Oumuamua because of the hype around our first discovery of an interstellar object, which was also inflamed by a Harvard scientist who forced me to write the exasperated second part of this title. Mystery always brings theory and conspiracy theory with it, and the uniquely elongated shape of ‘Oumuamua led Avi Loeb, the then chair of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy, to conclude that it could be of artificial origin. A spaceship from another civilization, perhaps. It was why the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia listened to the asteroid for six hours, and it detected no radio signals. This comet flew past us and out of our collective memory, up until another one like it entered our solar system this summer and Avi Loeb got back on his bullshit.

Loeb and a group of scientists published a detailed study about this newly discovered interstellar object called 3I/ATLAS, alleging it could be a piece of “possibly hostile” extraterrestrial technology. Many have asked me, an accidental UFO semi-reporter, what I think of Loeb’s claims, and you can find my answer in the fact that I haven’t seen any reason to write about them. My eyes glazed over the moment I read the word “hostile,” as that is frankly, a ridiculous allegation for a scientist to make. Loeb could have reams of data that proves 3I/ATLAS is a spaceship housing exotic technology built in another galaxy, but what evidence could he possibly have to determine it is “hostile?”