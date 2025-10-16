How American Academia Supports Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

The ruins of Gaza, where Israel has mercilessly targeted universities and entire cohorts of students, has unmasked the moral bankruptcy of global academia. The structural betrayal, borne out of the modern university’s direct and indirect entanglements with capital and empire, reveals that academic institutions have largely chosen silence or complicity despite watching Palestinians face down the annihilation of their society’s intellectual and educational life. The two-year onslaught has reduced whole neighborhoods and essential public institutions to rubble, killed an untold number of Palestinians, displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza, and left basic infrastructure in ruins. Independent reporting and local accounting place the Palestinian death toll somewhere as high as 600,000, and yet in the face of such staggering devastation, global academia has largely responded by refusing to name the perpetrators behind this machinery of extermination, while also maintaining bloody partnerships with companies and organizations that are directly implicated in this genocide.

Since the start of Israel’s recent ethnic cleansing campaign, the suppression of Palestinian solidarity has been systemic; students have been suspended, faculty investigated, and campus encampments have been dismantled under the pretext of “safety” concerns. Legal scholars have documented how university administrations have weaponized disciplinary codes to throttle dissent, creating what’s been described as a culture of preemptive obedience to state and donor pressure. U.S. professors have been investigated or disciplined for taking part in interviews, social media posts, or even lecturing on Gaza, revealing how university administrators have become enforcers or censors despite this kind of speech falling into the traditional remit of academic freedom. What are arguably ordinary acts of solidarity and free expression are now being met with institutional punishment, exposing deep-seated ideological policing. Research institutions that once boasted of so-called ethical commitments now maintain partnerships with weapons manufacturers, surveillance firms, and Israeli universities that are taking part in upholding the infrastructure of occupation, from Gaza to Jenin, and beyond.