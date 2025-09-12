If Parents Are Free Not to Vaccinate Their Kids, Then I Should Be Free to Sue Them

We seem poised to enter a new era of personal and public health irresponsibility. Perched atop the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is reducing access to vaccines and – abetted by sham science – may soon falsely claim that they cause autism. In Florida, top policymakers recently announced their intention to eliminate all vaccine mandates. Schools in the Sunshine State could become breeding grounds for diseases long ago brought to heel through immunization – polio, diphtheria, pertussis, measles, rubella, and more. Vaccine coverage amongst American kindergartners has slipped from around 95 percent five years ago to just over 92 percent last year. The 1,454 confirmed measles cases in 2025 in the U.S. have already eclipsed any annual tally dating back to 1992.

If the U.S. is indeed returning to a ‘Wild West’ of infectious disease – where parents can freely refuse to vaccinate their children, then send them to public schools, daycares, libraries and other crowded public places – there must be consequences for these parents should their children get infected with vaccine-preventable illnesses and spread them to others. Healthcare is expensive. Vaccine preventable diseases can result in lasting disability. Affected individuals should be allowed to sue these negligent parents to recover any damages.

If you make a choice that endangers your health and puts others at risk, you should not be insulated from the consequences. This common sense logic is why there are penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol. Choosing not to vaccinate should similarly invite legal repercussions.

Twelve years ago, Teri Dobbins Baxter, the Williford Gragg Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, made the case that parents “should be civilly liable for damages when (1) their unvaccinated child contracts a disease that would have been prevented by an available and recommended vaccine, and (2) those children infect others who were either vaccinated (but who failed to develop immunity despite the vaccination) or were unable to be vaccinated because of their age or other medical conditions.”