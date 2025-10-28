The Thirteen Most Exasperated Comments from the Dallas Fed Business Survey

I am not opposed to lists as a vehicle to deliver important news (as I have said many times in my career, if you don’t like the so-called clickbait, don’t click on it and incentivize this dying industry to write it), and I used to be a purveyor of them in my Paste Politics days when lists were a clever method to insert evergreen content into Google’s search results. They were a way of sustaining the rest of your operation amidst the swings of the news cycle, but all that has gone out the window now that Google is killing online media for good. Instead of giving people links to click, Google has a robot that steals our product then lies about it to people so they can put all of us websites out of business and be the only website anyone ever visits (I’m dead serious, all your faves in every industry and vertical are circling the drain to varying degrees because of Google’s AI summaries–and we’re all talking about it–this industry will look very different in five years). Welcome to an exciting new future driven by America’s existential crisis manifested into chatbots that encourage teenagers to commit suicide.

Also bringing us into an exciting new future is president deals, waging a trade war of choice that has decimated business activity. But don’t take it from some lefty shitposter on the internet, take it from those woke scolds at the…uh, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The Dallas Fed is one of the more important branches of the Federal Reserve system, in large part because of the diversity of businesses in its region. Its comments are always a notable temperature check to take on what business owners and operators on the ground are seeing, and this last month’s batch are largely not good! Here are the thirteen most distressing comments from the survey that touch on themes we’ve been writing about the last couple of years here at Splinter. My summaries are in bold headers below, and all hyperlinks go to relevant Splinter coverage, while everything in regular text between the line breaks was written by Dallas Fed survey participants telling us what their industries look like right now.

It feels impossible to predict what the hiring and employment market will be in six months. This year has been the most challenging in 15 years of search and staffing. Candidates have failed background checks. Employers have delayed hiring, candidates have accepted counter offers, others have continued interviewing after accepting a new role. These events used to be uncommon and rare. Now they’re happening on a regular basis. Revenue swings month to month are drastic. We are trying to budget and forecast, but it is impossible, and I’m on the edge of laying off an employee now. Business has felt recessionary for over a year—no wonder we knew the jobs numbers were off and kept saying there was no way they were as good as reported, and we were correct. These are very tough times for small and midsized businesses.

RFK Jr. Is Harming Ambulatory Health Care Services With “Baseless Guidance”

There are numerous factors affecting our outlook and current performance. A general downturn in the economy and economic outlook coupled with increased layoffs and significant increases in prices for day-to-day commodities have reduced demand for those seeking our pediatric urgent care services. Healthcare fatigue is also a factor post-COVID. Couple that with the frankly baseless guidance that the Department of Health and Human Services is providing, there is also a lot of confusion among potential patients of ours of sound medical judgement.

Ambulatory Health Care Services Are Expressing This Madness through Poetry

