President Deals Announces Another Delay to His Tariff Delays

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the economy-wrecking tariffs Trump imposed are kind of delayed again. The president and his economic team are totally just about to negotiate a ton of trade deals in this next month, just like they promised before. The timeline of this shitshow can be difficult to follow, but it has all flowed to a point where things are starting to get real for the dog ate my homework crew. Trump announced the tariffs that changed the world on April 2nd, and we have had an entire bear market rebound to new stock market all-time highs since. I know it seems like it’s been forever and a day since that fateful day the following week when he delayed all of his tariffs for 90 days, but Trump’s promise to make 90 trade deals in 90 days actually expired on July 1st. That uh, did not happen!

Along the way, Trump and the EU and Canada imposed varying delays to the trade war, then he and China pulled back the reciprocal tariffs they placed on each other, which led the stock market to become certain this was a sign that president deals had everything under control. At the very least, it was proven that the disorder of the bond market had things under control to a degree, as the TACO Trump meme is directly tied to five percent long-term Treasury yields. Trump then said he was going to consolidate all the delays into a deadline of July 9th, this Wednesday, where this whole sordid nightmare would finally be behind us and we could advance into Dear Leader’s glorious future for debunked 19th century economics.

Well, this week is here, and like last week’s deadline, there are no big trade deals (the EU says they want to get a bare-bones deal done by the 9th, but that’s the only news outside Trumpworld’s claims). But there are per president deals, “UNITED STATES TARIFF LETTERS, and/or Deals, with various Countries from around the World, [that] will be delivered starting 12:00 P.M. (Eastern), Monday, July 7th.”

Letters and/or deals! What a world! Treasury Secretary and man openly campaigning to be the next Fed Chair, Scott Bessent, expanded on this new offer from president deals yesterday, saying to CNN that “if you don’t move things along, then on August 1st you will boomerang back to your April 2nd tariff level.” This uncertainty around what the hell these doofuses are doing in any given week is dampening investment, creating conditions where it is impossible for companies to do the main thing that Trump wants them to do. “Relocating plants is an eight- to 10-year decision, but when you can’t predict what is happening next week, let alone next year or in five years, mitigation of the status quo is the likely strategy,” said Neil Shearing, chief economist of the research company Capital Economics to the Financial Times.

The only aspect of this mess that has any predictability beyond these schlubs’ inability to meet their own deadlines is the TACO Trump number, and oh look, there bond yields go creeping up above 4.9 percent again. Right as Trump is pretending to do something while kicking the can down the road, how unprecedented!