Ezra Klein Is a Mark

I detailed earlier this week how my fellow lefties have an opening we are not currently taking advantage of in my piece on the very bad polling for capitalism, and now there is a tragic news peg provided by the assassination of Charlie Kirk that enables me to punch right and tell liberals how some of your faves just don’t get it.

Before getting into anything, it needs to be categorically stated that this was a horrific event, and Charlie Kirk should be alive today. It is difficult for many on the left to feel much empathy for a man who said so many hateful things, but it is not difficult whatsoever to have empathy for his two small children waking up today without their dad. This is yet another awful reminder of the gun violence epidemic in America and how it touches many more people than just those wounded by its bullets. While I always highlight John Hinckley Jr. shooting Ronald Reagan to impress Jodie Foster as a reason to wait until we know the shooter’s motivations, if this is what we fear, political violence only begets more political violence, and there are horrific cautionary tales from around the world that America would do well to heed right now. That said, the man who famously said he “can’t stand the word empathy” and that “it does a lot of damage” may not look at the tongue-bath many mainstream liberals are giving him today as the eulogy he envisioned for himself. There is a 1:1 correlation between thirsty Democratic presidential hopefuls and Democratic governors lowering their flags on 9/11 for Charlie Kirk. We are living in a dril tweet.

As much of post-2024 election reporting has revealed, the New York Times‘ Ezra Klein has become the chief tribal elder of the Democratic Party’s intelligentsia. When the party can’t come up with something to believe in, they call up one half of the abundance boys and ask for advice. There are many ways to say that Kirk being assassinated at a public event is a horrific thing that has no place in any civilized society, but “Charlie Kirk was practicing politics the right way” in the New York Times is not one of them.