World’s Most On-the-Nose ‘Coding Error’ Erases Some Rather Critical Bits of the ConstitutionPhoto via National Archives/Wikimedia Commons
The current president’s relationship to the US Constitution is, at best, a rocky one. He likely doesn’t know much of what’s in there, and doesn’t much care about the parts he is in fact aware of; two of the most glaring examples of his attempts to shred the founding document in these last six months or so involve habeas corpus — ICE’s disappearances of hundreds of people to El Salvador or elsewhere, among other violations — and the emoluments clause — the list is long, but let’s start with the billion-dollar jet he gets to keep.
Lo and behold, a Trumpian miracle: the actual text of the Constitution, as hosted by the Library of Congress’s website, suddenly seemed to no longer include those very sections. Sections 9 and 10 of the document’s Article 1 simply vanished. “The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it” — gone.
- trump-administration World's Most On-the-Nose 'Coding Error' Erases Some Rather Critical Bits of the Constitution By Dave Levitan August 6, 2025 | 1:02pm
- immigration, trump-administration It’s Not As Easy to Staff ICE As Trump Thinks By Jacob Weindling August 6, 2025 | 12:46pm
- elections The GOP’s Internal Polling Must Be Brutal By Jacob Weindling August 6, 2025 | 11:22am
- healthcare, trump-administration RFK Jr. Wants You to Die By Dave Levitan August 6, 2025 | 10:46am
- economy The American Economy Is Shockingly Dependent on AI By Jacob Weindling August 5, 2025 | 2:02pm
- trump-administration Trump Embraces His Inner Michael Scott and Ventures Out on the White House Roof By Jacob Weindling August 5, 2025 | 11:49am
- climate Japan Sees Hottest-Ever Temperature, Breaking a Record That Couldn't Last a Week By Dave Levitan August 5, 2025 | 10:57am
- trump-administration, economy Outgoing Republican: ‘What We’re Seeing Is Basically a Recession Economy in Nebraska and Iowa’ By Jacob Weindling August 5, 2025 | 10:26am
- immigration, trump-administration Trump Is Weaponizing America’s Depraved and Bipartisan Immigration Policies By Roqayah Chamseddine August 5, 2025 | 9:13am
- trump-administration If Anyone Can Put a Functioning Nuclear Reactor On the Moon, It Is the Terrified-of-the-Subway Man By Dave Levitan August 5, 2025 | 7:52am
- palestine Netanyahu’s Genocidal Aims May Spiral Israel into an 'Unprecedented Budget Crisis' By Jacob Weindling August 4, 2025 | 2:45pm
- international-affairs UN Report: No One Reads UN Reports By Dave Levitan August 4, 2025 | 1:49pm
- economy Tesla Pays Billions to Try to Make Elon Musk Do His Job, But Is It a Trap? By Jacob Weindling August 4, 2025 | 11:38am
- congress Texas Republicans' Attempt to Mangle the Congressional Map is Getting Tense By Dave Levitan August 4, 2025 | 8:56am
- economy Trump Pledges to Completely Undermine Confidence in the US Economy By Jacob Weindling August 1, 2025 | 2:34pm
- economy America Has a Serious Jobs Problem By Jacob Weindling August 1, 2025 | 1:16pm
- climate Study: Hurricanes Can Spark Heart Problems Months After They Hit By Dave Levitan August 1, 2025 | 1:00pm
- congress UFOs Are Back On Congress’s Agenda By Jacob Weindling August 1, 2025 | 10:18am
- media, trump-administration Which Media Outlets Bought That a World-Historic Cheapskate Will Pay For a White House Ballroom? By Dave Levitan August 1, 2025 | 9:30am
- congress A Majority of Democrats Are Finally Moving on Israel By Jacob Weindling July 31, 2025 | 2:55pm
- climate Guess How Far a Record-Setting Lightning Bolt Traveled By Dave Levitan July 31, 2025 | 12:21pm
- economy Trump’s Tariffs Haven’t Really Hit Yet, But They Will By Jacob Weindling July 31, 2025 | 10:20am
- trump-administration, climate DOI: Alaskan Oil Good, Wind Power Bad By Dave Levitan July 31, 2025 | 9:20am
- elections Oh No, Is Kamala Harris Running for President Again? By Jacob Weindling July 30, 2025 | 3:59pm
- climate Swedish Energy Company Hires Samuel L. Jackson to Promote 'Motherfucking Wind Farms' By Dave Levitan July 30, 2025 | 1:28pm
- economy The Economy Beat Expectations Last Quarter, and It’s Better and Worse Than It Looks By Jacob Weindling July 30, 2025 | 12:04pm
- palestine “Every Single One of My Patients Is Malnourished” By Jen Kirby July 30, 2025 | 11:00am
- trump-administration Russell Vought Is Trying to Take It All From NIH By Dave Levitan July 30, 2025 | 9:00am
- trump-administration Trump Confirms Epstein Victim’s Sex Trafficking Story at Mar-a-Lago By Jacob Weindling July 29, 2025 | 3:20pm
- trump-administration, climate EPA Leadership Is So, So Proud of Its Ignorance By Dave Levitan July 29, 2025 | 1:57pm
- economy President Deals Sets the Highest Tariff Rate Since 1934 By Jacob Weindling July 29, 2025 | 12:27pm
- palestine What Stage 5 Hunger Looks Like in Gaza By Roqayah Chamseddine July 29, 2025 | 9:59am
- trump-administration, climate, economy Trump's EU Trade Deal Promises Impossible Fossil Fuels Magic By Dave Levitan July 29, 2025 | 9:00am
- labor, sports A New Era of Sports Labor Battles Is Right Around the Corner By Jacob Weindling July 28, 2025 | 4:05pm
- trump-administration Does the President Know What 'Deadline' Means? By Dave Levitan July 28, 2025 | 1:51pm
- palestine We Are Nearing the Day Where Everyone Will Have Always Been Against Israel’s Genocide By Jacob Weindling July 28, 2025 | 12:15pm
- international-affairs Will NATO’s European Members Put Their Money Where Their Mouth Is? By Tiernan Cannon July 28, 2025 | 10:10am
- climate Too Hot, Too Wet, Too On Fire: Climate Changed Summer Bares Its Teeth By Dave Levitan July 28, 2025 | 9:00am
- trump-administration Trumpworld is Talking About a Pardon for Ghislane Maxwell By Jacob Weindling July 25, 2025 | 3:01pm
- economy How I Lost a Million Dollars In Crypto By Jacob Weindling July 25, 2025 | 1:40pm
- trump-administration NOAA Officials Who Led Sharpiegate Investigations Placed on Leave Just as Sharpiegate Villain Nears Senate Vote to Run NOAA By Dave Levitan July 25, 2025 | 1:05pm
- media Late Night Isn't Shutting Up About Trump After Colbert Cancelation By Jason Tabrys July 25, 2025 | 10:33am
- international-affairs The Return of Corbyn By Tiernan Cannon July 25, 2025 | 10:24am
- climate Study: Recent Unprecedented Marine Heat Waves May Signal a Climate Tipping Point By Dave Levitan July 25, 2025 | 9:47am
- congress, trump-administration Senator Admits To Giving the President ‘Cover’ On Epstein Sex Trafficking Case By Jacob Weindling July 24, 2025 | 4:01pm
- latest, sports A Collection of Moving Eulogies for Hulk Hogan, Who Died at 71 By Dave Levitan July 24, 2025 | 12:34pm
- congress Progressives Are Out-Fundraising A Lot of Democrats By Jacob Weindling July 24, 2025 | 11:26am
- trump-administration, sports Trump's Football Threat Is A Reminder That He Infects Everything Everywhere All At Once By Jason Tabrys July 24, 2025 | 11:03am
- climate International Court of Justice Makes Climate Damage 'Internationally Wrongful Act' By Dave Levitan July 24, 2025 | 9:19am
- economy Home Prices Hit All-Time High As America's Anemic Housing Market Slows Down By Jacob Weindling July 23, 2025 | 1:30pm
- economy Trump Announces Farcical Trade “Deal” With Japan By Jacob Weindling July 23, 2025 | 11:53am
- trump-administration With Whistleblower Complaint, National Science Foundation Employees Join Public Calls For Help By Dave Levitan July 23, 2025 | 11:20am
- international-affairs The U.S. Is Shifting Its Approach to Africa. So Is China. By Jen Kirby July 23, 2025 | 11:15am
- musings Laughing Through Collapse By Roqayah Chamseddine July 23, 2025 | 9:12am
- trump-administration, climate The EPA Is A Farce By Dave Levitan July 23, 2025 | 8:38am
- trump-administration House GOP Flees D.C. Over Epstein Files While Trump’s DOJ Meets With Ghislane Maxwell By Jacob Weindling July 22, 2025 | 12:59pm
- climate UN Report Highlights Dawn of 'Clean Energy Age' While the US Claws Back Toward the Shadows By Dave Levitan July 22, 2025 | 12:25pm
- trump-administration, economy GM Proves That Trump’s Tariffs Are Cutting into Corporate Profits Now By Jacob Weindling July 22, 2025 | 10:31am
- trump-administration Trump Jangling Every Possible Key In Front of Epstein-Obsessed Base By Dave Levitan July 22, 2025 | 9:32am
- trump-administration, sports, musings Ireland, Golf, and the Invisible Lines We Draw Between Us By Jacob Weindling July 21, 2025 | 3:58pm
- climate Unprecedented Climate Extremes Are Giving Us Unprecedented Food Price Spikes By Dave Levitan July 21, 2025 | 1:28pm
- media Time For Stephen Colbert To Light Shit On Fire By Jason Tabrys July 21, 2025 | 9:44am
- trump-administration 'Catastrophic Impacts': NASA Employees Join Parade of Agency Dissenters By Dave Levitan July 21, 2025 | 9:42am
- trump-administration Predator-in-Chief: The Docket of Trump’s Crimes, and America’s Burial of the Evidence By Donny Evans July 21, 2025 | 9:22am
- musings A Useless, Brief, Sorta-Midway Check-In On Our 2025 Predictions By Dave Levitan July 18, 2025 | 1:54pm
- congress, healthcare Thank Republicans For a 75-Percent Spike in Some Health Insurance Premiums Next Year By Dave Levitan July 18, 2025 | 10:31am
- trump-administration, climate Trump Grants 'Regulatory Relief' to Coal Plants in Continuing Effort to Kill People By Dave Levitan July 18, 2025 | 9:27am
- trump-administration The Situation at the EPA Is Spiraling By Dave Levitan July 17, 2025 | 2:59pm
- congress 'This Is Outrageous': Senate Democrats Walk Out in Protest as Chuck Grassley Ignores Rules to Force Emil Bove Vote By Dave Levitan July 17, 2025 | 12:22pm
- supreme-court An Astounding Chart Reveals Just How Antidemocratic the Roberts Court Is By Ross Pomeroy July 17, 2025 | 11:16am
- musings An At Best Half-Baked Theory of ‘What the Fuck Are You Talking About’ By Dave Levitan July 17, 2025 | 9:52am
- trump-administration, trump-brain-status Aging President Increasingly Can't Remember Which Things Did or Did Not Happen By Dave Levitan July 16, 2025 | 1:08pm
- immigration, trump-administration, economy Housing Is Another Game Increasingly Rigged for the Already Rich By Roqayah Chamseddine July 16, 2025 | 10:43am
- congress Josh Hawley, Probably Eying 2028, Introduces Bill to Undo Bill He Just Voted For By Dave Levitan July 16, 2025 | 9:15am
- immigration, trump-administration Alligator Alcatraz, CECOT, and the Era of the New Concentration Camp By Thor Benson July 16, 2025 | 8:09am
- trump-administration NIH Is Tightening Its Ideological Noose By Dave Levitan July 15, 2025 | 1:25pm
- supreme-court The Supreme Court Isn't Even Pretending Anymore By Dave Levitan July 15, 2025 | 9:04am
- climate Climate Apartheid Is Here By Roqayah Chamseddine July 15, 2025 | 7:42am
- technology Check Out These Images a NASA Probe Grabbed From the Sun's Doorstep By Dave Levitan July 14, 2025 | 1:11pm
- technology Grok's Nazi Turn Was a Feature, Not a Bug By Roqayah Chamseddine July 14, 2025 | 11:06am
- climate It Is Once Again Smoke Season By Dave Levitan July 14, 2025 | 8:30am
- scandals-of-the-recent-past Winter is Coming: How AstroTurf Surfaces Enable Year-Round Athletic Training in Cold Climate Regions By Contributor Content July 12, 2025 | 2:21pm
- trump-administration FBI Deputy Director Takes Mental Health Day Over Trump's Epstein Betrayal By Jacob Weindling July 11, 2025 | 2:51pm
- immigration New Poll Shows Record-High Support for Immigration By Jacob Weindling July 11, 2025 | 12:38pm
- media, trump-administration Is Jon Stewart In Paramount's Crosshairs Following The 60 Minutes Settlement? By Jason Tabrys July 11, 2025 | 11:34am
- healthcare, trump-administration RFK Jr. Might Be Coming For Mammograms and Colonoscopies Next By Dave Levitan July 11, 2025 | 11:01am
- palestine A Wave of Terrorism-Related Arrests Hits London By Tiernan Cannon July 11, 2025 | 10:25am
- trump-administration, climate Renewables-Backed Transmission Project Touted as a Trump 'Win' Now Facing the Axe By Dave Levitan July 11, 2025 | 9:05am
- congress Chuck Schumer Still Wants to Tell You What the Government Knows About UFOs By Jacob Weindling July 10, 2025 | 3:42pm
- trump-administration, climate 120 Dead, 161 Still Missing, and the Potentially Catastrophic Federal Response in Texas is Getting Clearer By Dave Levitan July 10, 2025 | 2:31pm
- elections McCarthyite Centrism’s Identity Crisis Is Here By Jacob Weindling July 10, 2025 | 12:36pm
- trump-administration Area Man Terrified of Subway To Run Space Agency By Dave Levitan July 10, 2025 | 9:05am
- palestine American Foreign Aid Has Countless Neoliberal Strings Attached To It By Roqayah Chamseddine July 9, 2025 | 12:57pm
- billionaires Trump Would Like Everyone to Stop Talking About Jeffrey Epstein By Jacob Weindling July 9, 2025 | 12:33pm
- healthcare, trump-administration A Quarter-Century After Eliminating Measles, RFK Jr. Presides Over a Grim New Record By Dave Levitan July 9, 2025 | 12:30pm
- trump-administration 'Why Don't You Tell Me': Trump Gets His Hegseth News From the Press Like the Rest of Us By Dave Levitan July 9, 2025 | 9:25am
- economy President Deals Is Super Serious He’s Not Going to Cave This Time By Jacob Weindling July 8, 2025 | 4:07pm
- trump-administration Secretary of Agriculture Has Extremely Wrong Ideas About Medicaid Recipients and Ag Workers By Dave Levitan July 8, 2025 | 2:42pm
- trump-administration MAGA’s Reality Shatters As Trump Betrays Them Over Jeffrey Epstein By Jacob Weindling July 8, 2025 | 1:51pm
- trump-administration, climate Trump Executive Order Continues All-Of-The-Below Energy Strategy, Aims to Speed Up Murder of Wind and Solar By Dave Levitan July 8, 2025 | 9:47am
- trump-administration Trump's EPA Backs Down on 'Forever Chemicals'. But Hey, Novel Probiotics Could Help Us Poop Them Out. By Ross Pomeroy July 8, 2025 | 8:31am
- economy President Deals Announces Another Delay to His Tariff Delays By Jacob Weindling July 7, 2025 | 4:01pm
- trump-administration Lutnick's Commerce Department Innovating New Ways to Keep Potential Employees Away By Dave Levitan July 7, 2025 | 12:17pm
- congress, trump-administration Elon Musk Launches the America Party to Definitely Not Destroy GOP Majorities in Congress By Jacob Weindling July 7, 2025 | 11:50am
- supreme-court The Supreme Court Is More Broken Than Ever By Thor Benson July 7, 2025 | 10:48am
- climate 81 People Are Dead and It Is Still Raining in Texas By Dave Levitan July 7, 2025 | 9:07am
- economy, international-affairs How BRICS Aims to Upend the Hegemony of the Dollar By Roqayah Chamseddine July 7, 2025 | 9:01am
- congress, sports Does Hakeem Jeffries Know How to Swing a Baseball Bat? A Splinter Investigation By Jacob Weindling July 3, 2025 | 12:29pm