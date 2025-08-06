World’s Most On-the-Nose ‘Coding Error’ Erases Some Rather Critical Bits of the Constitution

The current president’s relationship to the US Constitution is, at best, a rocky one. He likely doesn’t know much of what’s in there, and doesn’t much care about the parts he is in fact aware of; two of the most glaring examples of his attempts to shred the founding document in these last six months or so involve habeas corpus — ICE’s disappearances of hundreds of people to El Salvador or elsewhere, among other violations — and the emoluments clause — the list is long, but let’s start with the billion-dollar jet he gets to keep.

Lo and behold, a Trumpian miracle: the actual text of the Constitution, as hosted by the Library of Congress’s website, suddenly seemed to no longer include those very sections. Sections 9 and 10 of the document’s Article 1 simply vanished. “The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it” — gone.