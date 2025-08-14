World-Famous Artist Helps Greenpeace ‘Butcher’ a Shell Offshore Gas Rig

Visually striking climate protests, especially those involving artworks, tend to spur tiring, tedious news cycles about their supposedly counterproductive nature. Actual studies have found the opposite, that they in fact engender a “measurable increase in public attention” and that “climate action became relatively more salient,” but that doesn’t quiet the critics. In general, the complaints seem to consider public climate protest the acts of unruly children, rather than activists with relevant viewpoints. Okay: what if a world-famous artist with a knighthood got involved?

“I wanted to make something visual, physical, visceral to reflect the butchery they are inflicting on our planet: a visual scream that gives voice to the calamitous cost of the climate crisis, often on the most marginalised communities across the globe,” said Sir Anish Kapoor, the British sculptor you probably know best from Chicago’s Cloud Gate — The Bean. Kapoor, 71, joined Greenpeace in creating the artwork seen above, which he called “BUTCHERED.”