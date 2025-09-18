Vanity Fair Hires RFK Jr.’s Boo Olivia Nuzzi Because Journalism Is Dead

I know that eons have unfolded since October 2024, but some of us with working long-term memories still remember the Olivia Nuzzi scandal, as Dave Levitan so eloquently titled it for us at Splinter, “D.C.’s Scuzziest Media Scandal Marches Toward Its Inevitable Conclusion.” Nuzzi was a politics reporter for New York Magazine at the time, and they let her go after it was revealed she had an improper relationship with RFK Jr., a man she had written profiles about during the relationship and who had fully been absorbed into the Trump campaign by the time the revelations broke.

”Since that news, first reported by Oliver Darcy in his Status newsletter, every new revelation has gotten seedier and uglier than the last,” Dave wrote. “There are reports of leaked nude photos and hacked phones, restraining order claims and counterclaims from Nuzzi and ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza of Politico, and more.”

While all that was enough for New York Magazine to show her the door, Vanity Fair is apparently excited to hire a classic example of someone too horny to be a journalist, announcing today that they are bringing Nuzzi on to be their new West Coast Editor. I’m sure the fact that Nuzzi has proven she intimately knows people in our new autocratic regime had nothing to do with it. I can’t help but note in light of this decision that Vanity Fair is rumored to be part of the apple in Jeff Bezos’ eye, as one report that Bezos’ spokesman denied rumored that he wanted to buy Vogue as a wedding gift for his new wife Lauren Sanchez. Unnamed sources claimed that he has “deep enough pockets” to purchase its parent company Conde Nast that owns many other magazines like Vanity Fair.

I can’t really articulate this absurdity and insult to the basic tenets of journalism better than the collective response on Bluesky from people in a dying industry, so here’s a sampling of what media folks think of this hire.