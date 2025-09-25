I Welcome Baseball’s New Robot Overlords

Major League Baseball introduced a big rule change this week, as balls and strikes can be challenged starting next year, with teams getting two challenges that they only lose should they get it wrong. The minor leagues have been using this challenge system, and MLB tried it in spring training this year, and it has worked smoothly and quickly. The hope is that this can help reduce the number of bad calls that swing outcomes without bogging the game down. While I clearly demonstrated my preference in the title, I should note up front that MLB umpires have been getting much better in recent years. Fangraphs wrote at the start of last year that MLB umps’ overall accuracy has risen from 84 percent in 2008 to 92.45 percent in 2022. Those of us raised on the legend of Angel Hernandez are doing something of an old man yells at cloud routine when we complain about hilariously inept umpiring. It’s a lot better now than it was when we were kids.

The problem is that the human eye and brain are not better at identifying whether a slider caught a centimeter of the black than Hawk-Eye cameras are. “At the beginning of the pitch tracking era, there was a lot more room for improvement on pitches in the strike zone, and progress there came more rapidly. That is no longer the case,” wrote Fangraphs. “Umpires are still improving at roughly the same slow, steady pace on pitches outside the zone. However, inside the zone, their accuracy has actually declined by a hair over the past two years. In other words, it looks like we’re finally learning the limits of umpire accuracy, at least on pitches inside the zone.”

Fangraphs notes that between the chase, waste and heart zones, umpires missed about 1.87 calls per game in 2023, and I agree with Davy Andrews’ sentiment that “I can’t really imagine asking umpires to improve much more than that.” They’ve done a great job getting pretty decent at an insane job not made for humans. They also fundamentally altered the game this year through their new labor agreement with MLB. Whoopsies! “Everybody’s zone has shrunk,” Angels catcher Travis d’Arnaud told The Athletic back in May. “Every (umpire) across the league.” The Athletic reported that MLB “negotiated a seemingly simple change in how home-plate umpires are graded and evaluated” which “caught [MLB players] by surprise” in how it led to umpires universally shrinking the strike zone they were used to.

While the total number of pitches affected is small, pitchers and catchers do not see it that way, because this shrunken zone that more closely adheres to the rulebook has dramatically affected how they gameplan. Like it or not, banking on umpires missing some pitches is a fundamental part of how pitchers have strategized for over a century, and I teach this to our little leaguers with my other coaches every year. The buffer zone on each side of the plate that MLB umps used to be evaluated in has shrunk from 2 inches to 3/4 of an inch, a total reduction in the buffer zone of 1.5 inches, which has boosted their accuracy statistics. That may not sound like a lot, but in a game where the strike zone is 17 inches wide and the margin for error gets smaller every year, it’s a lot.