Nobel Committee Snubs Trump for an Ostensible Trump Ally

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of those things that has far more salience than it should, but people like Donald Trump still see a trophy with cultural reach and they want it. Trump has been sweatily stumping to be handed a prize he hasn’t earned, something that does seem preposterous but would put him alongside winners like Barack Obama. “I do not view it as a recognition of my own accomplishments,” said a confused Barack Obama in 2009 while accepting his Nobel Peace Prize. “But rather an affirmation of American leadership on behalf of aspirations held by people in all nations.” The fact that Henry Kissinger has a Nobel Peace Prize, but Mahatma Gandhi does not, demonstrates how hollow this award is. I had a friend this morning call it an equivalent to Time’s Person of the Year and he’s not wrong.

But Trump, a man who has proven he will steal trophies he has not earned, could care less. He wants, nay, needs, the Nobel Peace Prize. He sees a shiny prize awarded to people the world respects and his deep need to have someone, anyone, tell them they love him comes out whenever trophies do. Sports Illustrated’s Rick Reilly told a story about how in 2008, “Trump played a golf scramble w/ Clinton, Bloomberg + Giuliani. They lost. Trump decided he ‘won’ the ‘low net individual.’ no such thing. demanded a trophy. they found a flower vase, tossed the buds, dried it and gave it to him. Don made a 12 minute speech.”