Trump’s Unprecedented Political Prosecutions From a Historical Perspective

Donald Trump told us during the election last year that he’d be coming after his perceived political enemies if he returned to office, and he’s following through on that promise. He recently made his desires quite explicit when he posted some instructions on TruthSocial for Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding who he’d like prosecuted, and his list of names included former FBI Director James Comey, who has now been indicted.

We’ve had a president who had an enemies list before and tried to ruin his enemies, in the form of Richard Nixon, but it’s been some time since we’ve seen anything like this. As usual, Trump is taking it to the next level. He always takes it to the next level.

Kate Shaw, a professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania, told Splinter that she doesn’t see anything “remotely comparable” to what Trump has done to the Justice Department in history.

“There have, of course, been previous episodes of politicization,” Shaw said. “Nixon famously attempted to politicize the apparatus of federal law enforcement. During the George W. Bush administration, a number of U.S. attorneys were fired, in some cases for resisting pressure to investigate the administration’s political rivals. But in both instances, the consequences of these breaches were severe.”

Shaw noted that Nixon’s actions led to his resignation, and Bush’s attorney general Alberto Gonzales ended up resigning following a public outcry.