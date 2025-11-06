ESPN Tacitly Admits Sports Gambling Is a Problem, But They’ll Still Profit from It

The NBA is awash in a stunning gambling scandal with multiple former and current players arrested that has already led to one player’s banishment from the league forever, and alleged journalism outlet ESPN has been reporting on this story the past year above a big ESPN Bet advertisement in the bottom corner. This was a little too on the nose for some people in Bristol apparently, as today, ESPN announced the termination of a $150 million agreement with Penn Entertainment that will shutter ESPN Bet on December 1st. ESPN no doubt wants you to interpret this as a principled stance, an acceptance that all those young 20 somethings souring on gambling have a point, and the worldwide leader in sports has a responsibility to report on sports first.

But ESPN is not getting out of the business of gambling, they are just distancing their public-facing brand from it. Alongside the shuttering of ESPN Bet, they also announced “an agreement, naming DraftKings the exclusive Official Sportsbook and Odds Provider of ESPN, effective December 1, 2025. This agreement, which unites two of the most iconic brands in sports, will deliver fans premium sports betting content and experiences.”

So while there will be no ESPN Bet app, ESPN is still going to push you to a betting app. It will just have someone else’s name on it. The depravity and greed of all this is really stunning. ESPN is the home of terrific journalism they have shuttered like Outside the Lines, and now they are “focused on offering an integrated experience within our products.” Sports journalism is dying in large part because ESPN decreed it so, and their board prefers to invest in gambling instead.