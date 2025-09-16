Trump’s FBI Says There’s ‘No Credible Information’ That Epstein ‘Trafficked to Other Individuals’

I am trying very hard to remain level-headed with the Jeffrey Epstein revelations, as I have already used up all of my conspiracy theory tokens on my UFO coverage, but every day becomes more difficult than the last to not believe the worst. Elite impunity lies at the heart of both mysteries, and before this summer, I would have asserted that there is more evidence of some kind of well-coordinated elite conspiracy around defense contractors in UFOs than there is in the supposed Epstein list going much beyond the obvious presidents and princes on flight manifests and such. But after watching Trump act like a man with something to hide every time his old buddy from the 1990s comes up, and seeing Epstein’s 50th birthday book with my own eyes, I cannot say that any longer. Lockheed Martin may just be leveraging the mythos of UFOs to inflate their government contracts for all we know, but it’s a lot harder to read through Epstein’s book (of which his 50th was just one of many) and see the images and language everyone uses around Epstein’s love of young women and girls and not see an elite conspiracy to sexually abuse and rape young women and girls right in front of your eyes.

As many have noted, that drawing gifted to Epstein does resemble the brown rooftops of Mar-a-Lago, and Trump did have a battle with the local government over his desire to land a helicopter there. That image doesn’t definitively depict Mar-a-Lago, but it certainly doesn’t rule it out.

And today, Trump’s FBI Director Kash Patel told Congress under oath that “There is no credible information, none … that [Epstein] trafficked to other individuals.” This is both an absurd and insulting assertion, as Patel’s testimony clearly regards the testimony of the countless Epstein victims to come forward as not “credible.” It obviously leverages the sweet deal they just gave Epstein associate Ghislane Maxwell, moving her from a Florida prison to a new minimum-security facility in Texas. Maxwell told the Department of Justice that Trump never did anything concerning around her, which is a strange tightrope to walk for a woman who claims she was unjustly convicted of aiding and abetting Epstein’s sex crimes. ‘The innocent woman wrongly convicted of pedophilic sex crimes says I didn’t do any pedophilic sex crimes’ is not the robust defense these people think it is.

The lengths that team Trump is going to hide one of their seminal issues that fuels a lot of their support on the right is wholly illogical, and it is fracturing their base to some degree. Kash Patel became FBI Director in large part because he made a name for himself hyping up the Epstein list on his podcast. Now he’s telling everyone under oath that he apparently was full of shit. Patel’s official position now is that all these women are liars, and their allegations that Epstein and Maxwell and others trafficked them among a network of very powerful and famous men that included multiple presidents were untrue, and the federal trial over this was a sham, because we can all apparently trust Ghislane Maxwell now. Something stinks.

Before he died, Jeffrey Epstein told the author Michael Wolff in August 2017 that “I was Donald Trump’s closest friend for ten years.” On over 1,000 hours of tapes obtained by The Daily Beast and entered into the Congressional record, Epstein detailed their alleged sexual escapades together, claiming that Trump is “a horrible human being. He does nasty things to his best friends, best friends’ wives.” Epstein alleged that Trump once took a woman to what he called “the Egyptian Room” in an Atlantic City Casino and that Trump supposedly “came out afterward and said, ‘it was great, it was great. The only thing I really like to do is fuck the wives of my best friends. That is just the best.’”

It should be noted that the skepticism given to Maxwell’s testimony in favor of Trump should also be applied to Epstein’s testimony against him. They’re both pedophile sex traffickers in the eyes of the law, and should be afforded the credibility they have earned. It’s very possible that Epstein had his own bitterness he was exacting over Trump in these interviews, and just because he said something does not make it true. The “closest friend” line is the one that makes the rounds, in large part because there is so much photographic evidence of the two partying together from the 1990s. It’s clear they were friends, even Trump essentially confirms it in his story about how he kicked Epstein out of his club.

But in that story Trump tells, he effectively confirmed the story that Virginia Guiffre, who tragically committed suicide this year, told about Ghislane Maxwell recruiting her at Mar-a-Lago to become Jeffrey Epstein’s masseuse. That contradicts Patel’s testimony to Congress today, because Giuffre detailed experiences of being trafficked to Prince Andrew, among others. The story the administration is telling simply does not comport with itself, and the number of prominent people connected to Jeffrey Epstein who do not want to say a single word about their connections to Jeffrey Epstein is perhaps the best evidence to contradict Patel’s allegation that “There is no credible information, none … that [Epstein] trafficked to other individuals.”

Something is being covered up here. That’s not me saying it, that’s Epstein’s victims saying that this whole ordeal “smacks of a cover up,” and they are going to build their own list. “We know the names. Many of us were abused by them,” said Lisa Phillips at a press conference with Reps. Ro Khanna (D) and Thomas Massie (R). “Now together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names who were regularly in the Epstein world.” It seems likely that their list will have a lot in common with Epstein’s disgusting birthday books, with the likeliest overlaps trending towards people who wrote about how they “have certain things in common, Jeffrey” and how “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.”