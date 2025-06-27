Corporate Corruption and the Lefty Case for Caring About UFOs

What if it were true? What if the decades if not centuries of strange stories of the unexplained were all rooted in a nugget of truth? Sure, intelligence agencies have had a field day planting dis- and misinformation in the field of UFOs, and there is no doubt that an avalanche of lies to further endless ends exists in this subject. I call it the Great Ocean of Bullshit for a reason.

But the Navy didn’t change their reporting standards because they weren’t seeing UAPs. There is something clearly going on here, and to argue there is not requires a grander and more unproven conspiracy theory than simply asserting that this is all something like it looks like.

And one dramatically under-investigated thing it looks like is something incredibly familiar to our much more terrestrial and known political world: corporate corruption backed by government secrecy.

I cover UAPs partially because I am interested in them and adhere to the belief that you write best when you write what you know, also partially because I fell backwards into becoming something of a UAP reporter and feel a responsibility to help others wade through this mystery, and because I think that the left needs to reclaim some ground in a subject that has more potential upside to change the world than any other in politics. It sounds weird to say but it’s true, UFOs are potentially a climate change issue. Right-wing Representatives like Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett cannot be the only people pushing this forward if we are ever going to uncover what the government has been lying to us about.

What If It’s True?

Let’s just start with this thought experiment. The general story that has been told in our modern UFO era since the 1940s by people ranging from majors to astronauts to scientists to historical researchers is that something unexplained is doing whatever the hell it wants in our skies, and the US government has some degree of knowledge about it and is shielding this knowledge from the public.

The next logical question is why the US government would be covering something up, and we know some straightforward reasons why. In the 1950s the CIA believed a fake UFO invasion could be created by the Soviets to create mass hysteria as a pretext for a military invasion, and so their official policy became to downplay and denigrate this subject in the public to blunt that potential angle of attack. UFOs are also a great way for intelligence agencies to track very unique kinds of false information through other intelligence agencies, learning how they gather a wide array of non-UFO intelligence, and so there are a litany of covert state secrets that intersect with this arena that reasonably explain why the government is so guarded about this subject.