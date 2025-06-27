Corporate Corruption and the Lefty Case for Caring About UFOs

What if it were true? What if the decades if not centuries of strange stories of the unexplained were all rooted in a nugget of truth? Sure, intelligence agencies have had a field day planting dis- and misinformation in the field of UFOs, and there is no doubt that an avalanche of lies to further endless ends exists in this subject. I call it the Great Ocean of Bullshit for a reason.
And one dramatically under-investigated thing it looks like is something incredibly familiar to our much more terrestrial and known political world: corporate corruption backed by government secrecy.
I cover UAPs partially because I am interested in them and adhere to the belief that you write best when you write what you know, also partially because I fell backwards into becoming something of a UAP reporter and feel a responsibility to help others wade through this mystery, and because I think that the left needs to reclaim some ground in a subject that has more potential upside to change the world than any other in politics. It sounds weird to say but it’s true, UFOs are potentially a climate change issue. Right-wing Representatives like Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett cannot be the only people pushing this forward if we are ever going to uncover what the government has been lying to us about.
Let’s just start with this thought experiment. The general story that has been told in our modern UFO era since the 1940s by people ranging from majors to astronauts to scientists to historical researchers is that something unexplained is doing whatever the hell it wants in our skies, and the US government has some degree of knowledge about it and is shielding this knowledge from the public.
The next logical question is why the US government would be covering something up, and we know some straightforward reasons why. In the 1950s the CIA believed a fake UFO invasion could be created by the Soviets to create mass hysteria as a pretext for a military invasion, and so their official policy became to downplay and denigrate this subject in the public to blunt that potential angle of attack. UFOs are also a great way for intelligence agencies to track very unique kinds of false information through other intelligence agencies, learning how they gather a wide array of non-UFO intelligence, and so there are a litany of covert state secrets that intersect with this arena that reasonably explain why the government is so guarded about this subject.
But those explanations only go so far, and don’t do much to downplay the UFO reports from all over the world. The 2017 NYT article that changed the UFO world gets all the attention for good reason, but it didn’t stop there. In 2020, the New York Times reported that longtime government contractor Eric Davis told them that he briefed the Defense Department on retrievals of “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.” The notion of crash retrievals has slipped from unproven lore to the center of the modern UFO mystery in the years since that NYT report. A lot of very credible people are saying some unbelievable things, and they all assert that the United States government and its military contractors are in possession of exotic technology utilizing a science we cannot reproduce.
If it were true, it would mean we have access to the cleanest and most powerful energy man has ever known, and we would have no need for an increasingly apocalyptic world that runs on oil. The entire economic structure of the globe would shift overnight if we could reproduce this technology at scale that is alleged to exist deep in Special Access Programs (SAPs) and military contractors. It is obviously fanciful to pin the entire hope of reversing catastrophic climate change on alien technology, but it would be foolish to dismiss its potential given the climate’s increasingly desperate need for a game-changing event to shift it off the cataclysmic track it is on.
And according to veteran UFO journalist Geroge Knapp and every other credible reporter becoming increasingly brazen in stating this: we do have this game-changing technology, and it likely resides inside of military contractors. This would go a long way to explain how this secret has been supposedly kept hidden for so long, as the bowels of Lockheed Martin lie far away from pesky FOIA filings and other democratic measures. Matthew Brown told Knapp and Jeremy Corbell that he became a whistleblower because he thinks we do have this advanced technology, and it doesn’t primarily reside in our government’s hands. David Grusch said something similar under oath in 2023. Call Davis’s, Brown’s and Grusch’s shared allegations hysteric lies if you want, but the more that mount, there more credible all of them become.
The Terrestrial Story of UFOs Is a Familiar One
I cannot report anything on my latest investigatory track yet, but last year, my UAP source pointed me towards USAF Plant 42 with no further instructions. My digging since that fateful conversation has taken me down the path of Government Owned, Contractor Operated (GOCO) entities, which USAF Plant 42 is one. So is Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey and Air Force Plant 4 and Naval Air Station-Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth Texas, two other GOCOs that like Plant 42, have experienced unknown drone swarms in recent years. There aren’t enough incidents or data to call it a correlation, but it does seem like a disproportionate number of the unknown drone swarms the government is admitting to are occurring at and around these vitally important GOCO facilities.
What if those unknown drone swarms are ours? What if they aren’t? What if those unknown drone swarms are directed by private military contractors, and that’s why the government is saying they don’t know what these are, lest they declare that they have lost control of their clients? Why did my source tell me to look into USAF Plant 42 right before it was reported there were unknown drones swarming it? These are all unanswered questions that are worth investigating given the evidence presented, and despite Sean Kirkpatrick and the Wall Street Journal’s best efforts to reheat known history with a side of tall tales, there is still a lot of compelling evidence worth digging into.
What would the odds that this isn’t true have to be to make this something not worth digging into? If this is true, then we have a major scientific breakthrough siloed off from how actual science is done, frozen in time inside of SAPs and military contractors in the hope that one day someone could make it profitable for them and only them. If it’s not true, you look silly finding out it’s all lies. Big whoop. If it were true, we have a good explanation for one reason why the Pentagon budget expands nonstop. There are checks already cashed that raise serious questions, hence why Congress is so interested in this subject because they’re the ones who wrote those checks.
By all rumored and reported accounts, the worst-kept secret in the world is that Lockheed and other private companies have exotic technology that elite black budget operators like Jake Barber say they have recovered for private military contractors. This is the thread to pull on. The woo-woo stuff is fun to ponder and all, but I firmly believe that the direction my UAP source pointed me in was something terrestrial, potentially not even directly UAP related, and GOCOs fit into practically every investigatory avenue I see right now.
Which leads to me to finalize this with a plea. I don’t actually have to plead with lefties in general to pay attention to this, despite our faction’s favored derision of it, just the ones inside of Congress. I have had some prominent Splinter readers DM me thanking me for covering this subject, and everything I write on UFOs lands in our most popular rotation despite the lack of folks boosting it on social media. There is no shame in being interested in a genuine mystery that unfortunately has come to be dominated with the right-wing in recent times. Republican lizard people like Tim Burchett and Anna Paulina Luna have helped advance this subject within Congress, so it’s understandable why no liberal wants to touch it, even though Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asking thoughtful and pointed questions of David Grusch at his hearing two summers ago. Republicans’ hands are not clean on this by a longshot however, as the Congressional record backs up journalist Jeremy Corbell’s assertion that professional liar Nancy Mace “lied” under oath at last November’s UAP hearing. This is not a partisan issue, demonstrated by AOC and Tim Burchett aligning under the same curiosity. There is something real here.
So this is my plea to Reps like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who have demonstrated an interest in this subject and are amenable to the potential climate change progress it presents: take more of an interest in this in Congress. Use the fact that Burchett genuinely seems to be pissed off about this to advance this investigation to an arena where his Republican allies will never go: the corporate world where the most trusted UAP reporters say the heart of the story is.
Military contractors have far too much influence, as President Eisenhower warned us about nearly three quarters of a century ago. Their profit motive has usurped American foreign policy to an extreme anti-democratic degree in the parts of the Pentagon we know about, and if these longstanding allegations against giants like Lockheed Martin are true, then maybe Eisenhower’s prophetic warning was also about something more profound, and private military contractors have committed a far graver crime against humanity than bombs and bullets can fully encapsulate. By allegedly not allowing genuine advancements in science to be studied in a scientific manner, and instead siloing it off in a desperate undermanned chase to monopolize a profit center, we may have lost a generation or more of progress as we have hardened into a society who rightly believes our government and elite are lying to us for their own financial gain. Again I ask, what if it were true?
Using Congress’s investigatory powers (whatever is left after the GOP’s full abdication of them) is a worthy endeavor for lefties to dig into the private contractor angle of this issue, because even if this is all bullshit and my GOCO investigations are leading me to a dead end, based on Congress’s testimony, that means they likely apportioned millions if not billions to programs that were bullshit! That’s theft. As I have stated many times before, every angle on this mystery makes it a big story, and it’s time that lefties in Congress took up the mantle to dig into what exactly private military contractors and UFOs have in common.
