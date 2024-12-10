Unidentified “Drones” Are Doing Whatever They Want Over America’s Sensitive Military Bases

Back in October, The Wall Street Journal reported how “mystery drones swarmed a U.S. military base for 17 days. The Pentagon is stumped.” Over the course of several nights, military personnel reported breaches of restricted airspace over Langley, Virginia, and it was so consistent that a “senior leader” told U.S. Air Force General Mark Kelly that “the show usually starts 45 minutes to an hour after sunset.” WSJ reported that these drones were “nearly impossible to track, vanishing each night despite a wealth of resources deployed to catch them.”

New Jersey is experiencing something similar right now, as Governor Phil Murphy said yesterday that there are “very sophisticated drones” flying all over his state, including military facilities, and “the minute you get eyes on them, they go dark.” No one seems to have any idea what these things are, and there is no indication that the United States has captured one of them, as Murphy responded to a question about rumors that drones have crashed in people’s yards saying, “if there is one that’s crashed, can someone please call me and let me know where that is?”

This isn’t confined to America’s northeast either. The Air Force’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, California is home to some of the most highly classified aerospace development in a joint effort with NASA and our largest military contractors, and there have been an array of unidentified drone incursions over this secretive facility all year.

In fact, this is a problem that extends to our foreign outposts, as over the past few weeks, the United States Air Forces in Europe have been dealing with a series of drone incursions too. USAFE said in a statement that “Small unmanned aerial systems continue to be spotted in the vicinity of and over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, RAF Feltwell and RAF Fairford since Nov. 20.” These are not some podunk little outposts in the English countryside. Lakenheath is suspected to house nuclear weapons right now and the others have in the past.

So what the fuck is going on?

While I very obviously do not know and apparently neither does anyone in actual position to either, I did develop a trusted source in the course of writing my deep dive into what Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may know about UFOs, and during the course of our conversation they said to pay attention to where this happens, I brought up the well-documented history of unidentified aircraft dominating our most sensitive airspaces, and they said yes. Between that conversation and the statements on the record from the military about unidentified objects they say they are powerless to stop, I am convinced that there is absolutely something very real and very confusing going on here.

Every statement from military leaders that you read on these “drones” resembles the one from Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, saying about the incursions at RAF bases, “the bottom line is it’s something that we’re going to take seriously. We’re continuing to look into it, but as of right now has not had any significant mission impact.” Part of why these drones have not been taken down is that federal law prohibits the military from shooting at them near military bases unless the “drones” pose an imminent threat, and to date the military has concluded they do not. While there have been no reported attacks or damage caused by these “drones,” the fact that they can just appear and disappear at will without the United States being able to do anything about it or track where they go indicates they have the capability to do real damage. In a lot of ways, they already have, exposing some kind of flaw in our defenses for the entire world to see.

Given that these “drones” are unknowns, one of two options can explain them. Either it’s something non-terrestrial—and if you want to go down that path, you can read part two of my deep dive on Schumer and UFOs—or its terrestrial. If it’s native to earth, that means another country, individual(s) or a group(s) within the United States military industrial complex has out-foxed the most powerful and most expensive military in human history. As Pentagon UAP whistleblower Luis Elizondo has stated, if Russia or China has technology that can enter and leave our nuclear facilities at will, it’s an intelligence failure that’s orders of magnitude larger than 9/11.

It’s possible this has a terrestrial explanation, and every single one of those is a massive scandal that makes our unfathomably bloated military budget an even bigger failure than it already is. If we cannot do anything to stop “drones” from just hanging out right next to CIA headquarters, then we are taking the collapsing empire shtick to levels not seen in the West since the Habsburgs. If this is Russia or China, then it’s just a matter of time before we see this technology deployed more aggressively inside of the United States.

Astute observers may have noticed the sarcasm quotes around “drones” by now, and this is where I will mix in a bit of reporting with my own speculation. The reporting I can produce is that these “drones” are likely not all the same shape, size, etc…where my own speculation enters is that the military is using that word as a catchall term to conceal the sources and methods of how they know the worst kept secret in this subject right now, which is the assumed diversity of these objects over our bases which raises even more questions without any answers. The military is very clearly deploying an immense suite of assets to observe these incursions, and they obviously do not want people knowing what those assets are, which makes this even more opaque and further complicates the mission to find the bits of truth in the great ocean of bullshit that surrounds this subject.

If it’s not terrestrial, well, again, I’m not going to rewrite all 3,500 words of part two here, but the short of it is go read Jacques Vallée if you want to know where the best science on that angle has gone. A non-terrestrial answer also fits with the long and documented history of unidentified objects entering nuclear facilities and doing whatever the hell they want, because the reports from today resemble those from half a century ago and even the “foo fighters” that pilots observed during World War II. Which begs the question that if these “drones” are and have been terrestrial, where the hell is this empire-crippling technology and why hasn’t someone tried to make money off of it yet? Jacques Vallée believes that something much more complex and profound than we can understand has been happening throughout documented human history, and if he is right, then what we are seeing over New Jersey, Langley and Lakenheath could be part of something we have never really understood.