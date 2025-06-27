The Trade War Is Back On As Canada Calls Trump’s Bluff

“We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” wrote the president today. Just before he posted this, markets had crested to new heights, as the end of the known trade world that Trump presented nearly three months ago is ancient history now to a stock market that runs on short-term sugar highs. After he posted this announcement that he and Canada could not come to an agreement on a trade deal, markets instantly fell before floating back up to close the day, proving yet again that hopium is the stock market’s primary governing principle.

Trump will try to spin this announcement that “a very difficult Country to TRADE with” will now pay us Trump’s preferred rate, but that’s not how trade agreements work. If one side doesn’t agree to it, there is no trade agreement, and thus there is no trade. That is what Trump really announced, that trade with Canada is going to be diminished as they could not come to an agreement, proven by Canadian-connected companies like GM falling in after-hours trading once the sugar-high wore off.