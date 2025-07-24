Trump’s Football Threat Is A Reminder That He Infects Everything Everywhere All At Once

Do you ever find yourself nostalgic for when you could sometimes go a week without having to reckon with the consequences of whatever the president was fixated on or ripping the wires out of? That was nice. One of the forgotten benefits of more boring presidencies. Donald Trump, on the other hand, is here, he’s there, he’s every fucking where. A toxic vapor, seeping into every gap and pore. Six months into what seems like a more unyielding form, and his needy narcissism is wearing me out. Especially when he’s in need of both attention and a convenient distraction.

We’re a couple of weeks into Trump and the MAGAsphere’s first real spat. Don’t worry, they’re never going to actually break up. Codependency like this is built to last. They each bring out the other’s best worst selves. Still, those aforementioned distractions keep piling up. Threats to deport Rosie O’Donnell, flirtations with firing the Fed chair, FBI file dumps (but not the Epstein ones people are clamoring for), and a lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch. Most recently, there’s this week’s song and dance about President Obama being a traitor, and before that, a threat to meddle with the Washington Commanders’ pending stadium deal with Washington D.C. should the team not do his bidding and change its name back to the racist Redskins moniker.

The Cleveland Guardians have also been sucked into this latest bit of “Make America 1954 Again” bullshit, though there’s no clear leverage that Trump has over them to change their name back to the Indians. Other than the mere presence of his stated dissatisfaction and the ways it is adopted and nurtured by his legion, of course.